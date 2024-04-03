MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Schedule: How to Watch and Bet

The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day is your ticket to catching a complimentary MLB game daily throughout the 2024 regular season. Here's what you need to know to access the free game of the day via an MLB account and how to bet using FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day?

The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day allows baseball fans to watch one free MLB game each day when signed into an MLB account throughout the 2024 regular season.

How Can I Watch the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day?

MLB.TV is providing fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

To watch via MLB.TV, you'll need to sign into your existing MLB account or create a new one. Once logged in, you can access the free game of the day from any of your supported devices by using your MLB account credentials.

Please note: The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day is still subject to blackout restrictions. Be sure to check your eligibility before game time.

MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Schedule

Plan your viewing with the upcoming MLB.TV Free Game of the Day schedule below. This schedule is subject to change, so stay tuned for updates.

Date Matchup Time (EST) Monday, April 22 Athletics vs. Yankees 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 Mets vs. Giants 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 Dodgers vs. Nationals 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 25 Brewers vs. Pirates 12:35 p.m. Friday, April 26 Twins vs. Angels 9:38 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Guardians vs. Braves 7:20 p.m. Sunday, April 28 Cardinals vs. Mets 1:40 p.m. View Full Table

How to Bet on MLB.TV Free Game of the Day

FanDuel offers a wide range of ways to bet on MLB games including daily fantasy, live betting, and popular same game parlays via Parlay Hub.

There are also promotions running throughout the MLB season that will make it even more exciting to watch and bet on the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day. See the full list of promotions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For in-depth insights into teams and players, be sure to explore the articles and analyses provided by our experts at FanDuel Research.

