MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Marlins-Yankees (4/10/24)

The lengthy MLB season can cause some games to get lost in the shuffle, but MLB.TV provides fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, or also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why not add to the viewing excitement by getting in on the MLB odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook?

For this article, we've got you covered with a betting guide for each Free Game of the Day. With that, let's take a look at some of the best bets for today's free game.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-110)

Yankees -1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5

8.5 Moneyline: Marlins: +184 Yankees: -220



Best Bet

The New York Yankees were always going to be great this season.

But a league-best 10-2 record to kick off April, even with Gerrit Cole on the 60-day IL, indicates we could have an even stronger team on our hands than initially thought.

Tonight, the Yanks will look to complete a series sweep against a Miami Marlins (1-11) team that can't seem to figure it out. Injuries have detonated Miami's pitching depth, and the team is struggling with a -33 run differential (tied for the worst).

With a scorching hot Marcus Stroman on the bump for New York and a not-so-convincing Ryan Weathers taking the mound for Miami, it's easy to envision the Yankees covering tonight.

In 2023, Stroman posted a 3.95 ERA, 3.58 FIP, and allowed just 0.59 home runs per nine innings, which was the second-lowest mark in the MLB.

He's made great use of his talents since joining the Yankees this past offseason. Through two starts, Stroman's combined stat line includes 12 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, and 10 Ks. He is one of just seven pitchers who have pitched two scoreless outings to start the season.

Look for Stroman to continue his dominance against the Marlins, who come into the night with a .204 batting average (second-worst) and a .265 on-base percentage (worst).

Miami batters walk at a 7.0% rate (third-lowest) and can't seem to get on the basepaths. It doesn't help that Stroman is one of the most power-resistant pitchers in the league, as a home run or two seems unlikely for the Marlins.

Beyond Stroman, New York's bullpen touts a 2.42 ERA (sixth-best) through 44.2 IP. In contrast, Miami's relief has struggled with a 5.50 ERA (sixth-worst) through 52.1 IP.

But before New York's powerhouse lineup takes on a vulnerable pen, they'll get a crack at Ryan Weathers.

Weathers has come out with 9 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, and 11 Ks through two starts this season. He's made just 15 total starts in the last four seasons and could have a tough time getting past the righties in New York's batting order, namely Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Volpe.

In his career, Weathers has surrendered a .384 wOBA, .529 SLG, and 1.90 HR/9 to righties all while striking them out at just a 16.9% rate. The Yankees seem primed to bring out the brooms in this one.

Best Props

Stroman's 20.8% strikeout rate (K%) through two games -- which is eerily similar to his 20.7% K% and 20.9% K% in 2023 and 2022 -- is nothing to write home about, but I am confident he can punch out at least five Miami batters this evening.

In 2023, Stroman recorded over 4.5 strikeouts in 12 of his first 16 starts.

He punched out four batters in his season debut against the Houston Astros, a team that owns just an 18.7% K% (third-lowest), while he recorded six Ks against the Toronto Blue Jays (20.8% K%; ninth-lowest).

Now he'll get a go at the Marlins, who come into this one with a 21.7% K% (13th-lowest).

Since Miami suffers with the league's worst on-base percentage and the third-lowest walk rate, it seems Stroman could be primed for a longer-than-normal start.

The Marlins do not know how to wear pitchers down and have already let New York starters pitch a total of 14 innings through two games in this series.

FanDuel Research's projections forecast 6.07 strikeouts for Stroman this evening. You can get Marcus Stroman 6+ Strikeouts at +168, too.

Has the market caught up to Anthony Volpe's red-hot start?

I don't think so. The 22-year-old shortstop has played a key role in New York's early success with his team-leading .375 BA and .600 SLG.

He's recorded at least two bases in 6 of 11 games and has a great matchup on deck against Weathers.

As mentioned, Weathers has been unimpressive against righties, allowing this handedness a .384 wOBA, .529 SLG, 37.0% hard-hit rate, and 1.90 HR/9 in his short career.

This season, right-handed bats have posted a .370 BA and .593 SLG against Weathers.

Volpe, meanwhile, has been smashing the ball against southpaws. He's gone 6-for-15 (.400 BA) at the plate including a pair of extra-base hits versus lefties.

But Volpe's early success knows no bounds. He's also gone 9-for-25 (.360 BA) against northpaws, including three extra-base hits. I like his chances to exploit Weathers and Miami's poor relief arms.

Dive into baseball season with FanDuel’s MLB Parlay Boost Builder on April 10th! Build a 3+ leg parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%! See the promotions page for full details.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.