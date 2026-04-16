MLB Strikeout Props Today: 5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/16/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Braxton Ashcraft Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Jack Leiter Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Kris Bubic Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Patrick Corbin Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Max Fried Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals | 12:35 PM ET

Braxton Ashcraft - Strikeouts Braxton Ashcraft Over Apr 16 4:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

ERA: 2.12

xERA: 2.19

K/9: 10.5

Season Average: 6.7 strikeouts per game across 3 starts

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Ashcraft Has Been Dominant and Legitimate. Braxton Ashcraft enters Thursday as one of the most exciting young arms in the Pittsburgh Pirates' rotation. His 2.12 ERA is backed up by a nearly identical 2.19 xERA, meaning the results are not a fluke — his underlying contact suppression and command support continued success. His 10.5 K/9 is legitimate strikeout-caliber production, and his 6.7 Ks per game average over three starts suggests the 4.5 line is set well below his floor. The Opponent Works in Ashcraft's Favor. The Washington Nationals' lineup ranks in the lower half of the league in contact rate against right-handed pitching, creating a favorable environment for accumulating strikeouts through five or six innings. Line Is Below Ashcraft's Output. At 4.5 Ks, the line is nearly 2.2 Ks below his season per-game average. PNC Park and Early Game Spot. Daytime home games at PNC Park tend to be pitcher-friendly, and Ashcraft has historically been sharp in his home starts.

Texas Rangers vs. Athletics | 3:05 PM ET

Jack Leiter - Strikeouts Jack Leiter Over Apr 16 7:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

K/9: 12.8

Swing-and-Miss Rate: 17%

Season Average: 7 strikeouts per game across 3 starts

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Leiter's Numbers Are Elite. Jack Leiter has posted a 12.8 K/9 and a 17% swinging-strike rate through 14.2 innings this season. Those are not just good numbers — they are ace-level strikeout metrics that rank among the best in the American League. Averaging 7 strikeouts per game already, he has arguably the highest ceiling of any pitcher on today's board. The Athletics Lineup Is Wildly Accommodating. The Athletics are one of the more swing-happy, contact-deficient lineups in the AL. Their tendency to expand the zone against high-velocity right-handers with sharp breaking balls is a significant advantage for a power pitcher in Leiter's mold. Solid Workload. Leiter has shown the ability to work deep into games, throwing at least 90 pitches in two of his three outings. 17% Swinging-Strike Rate Is the Key. To put that in context, a 15% SwStr% is considered elite. Leiter at 17% is operating in rarefied territory. His ability to generate whiffs on both his fastball and secondary offerings means he does not need a perfect night to hit this number — he just needs to be himself.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers | 1:10 PM ET

Kris Bubic - Strikeouts Kris Bubic Over Apr 16 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

Season Average: 7.7 strikeouts per game across 3 starts

Last Start: 7 shutout innings, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts vs. Chicago White Sox

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Bubic Is Red-Hot Right Now. Kris Bubic absolutely dominated the Chicago White Sox in his most recent outing, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and punching out 11 batters. That is not a fluke number — his season average of 7.7 Ks per game confirms that his current form is real. He enters today with the hottest strikeout profile of any left-handed starter on the board. Detroit's Lineup Is Vulnerable Against Left-Handers. The Detroit Tigers' lineup against left-handed starters has shown elevated strikeout tendencies this season, and Bubic's arsenal — built around deceptive velocity, a sharp curveball, and excellent sequencing — plays especially well against right-handed hitters who struggle with arm-side run. Workload Projection. Bubic has shown the ability to go 6 to 7-plus innings, which gives him the volume needed to accumulate strikeouts. His pitch efficiency in the last outing (87 pitches through seven innings) suggests he can go deep today.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers | 1:40 PM ET

Patrick Corbin - Strikeouts Patrick Corbin Under Apr 16 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

Season Strikeout Average: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 MLB appearance

Debut with Toronto (vs. Minnesota): 4 runs allowed, 6 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts over 4 innings

Career 2025 Strikeout Rate: 19.8% — below average for a starter

Career Profile: 36-year-old veteran, groundball rate 39.6%, walk rate 7.7%

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Corbin's Only 2026 MLB Start Produced Just 3 Strikeouts. In his Toronto Blue Jays debut against the Minnesota Twins, Patrick Corbin managed just 3 strikeouts in 4 innings before allowing 4 runs and exiting. That is a K/9 rate of 6.75 across just 4 innings — below the pace needed to approach 4.5.

Corbin's Entire Profile Points to the Under. This is a 36-year-old veteran whose 2025 strikeout rate of 19.8% ranked below average across the entire MLB. He is not a swing-and-miss pitcher. He is a contact-management arm who survives through command, groundballs, and experience. His career groundball rate of 39.6% and below-average strikeout rate confirm that strikeouts are not his weapon.

Context of This Signing Matters. Corbin signed with Toronto in early April as an emergency depth option due to a catastrophic run of injuries that gutted the Blue Jays' rotation — including Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce all landing on the IL. He was signed to a $1 million deal and was initially assigned to Single-A Dunedin to build up his arm strength. He is essentially a replacement-level innings eater in his current role, not a pitcher being asked to dominate opposing lineups.

Milwaukee's Lineup Has Contact Quality. While the Milwaukee Brewers have faced lineup challenges in 2026, they make above-average contact against soft-tossing left-handers. Corbin's average fastball velocity has declined significantly from his peak, and Milwaukee's lineup is capable of squaring him up early in the game and making the outing a short one.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels | 1:35 PM ET

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Under Apr 16 5:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

Season Strikeout Average: 5 strikeouts per game across 4 appearances

Season Strikeouts: 14 total through 4 starts

Career Profile: 23.2% strikeout rate, groundball-heavy approach

Last Start (April 11 vs. Tampa Bay): 6 strikeouts over 8.0 innings

Groundball Rate: 58.8% (career)

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Fried's 2026 K Numbers Aren't at This Level. Max Fried is averaging just 5 strikeouts per game across 4 starts this season -- a full 1.5 strikeouts per outing below today's posted line of 6.5. Fried Is a Groundball Pitcher, Not a Strikeout Pitcher. This is the fundamental point that separates Fried from the elite strikeout props on today's board. His career strikeout rate of 23.2% is firmly below average for a top-of-rotation starter, and his 58.8% groundball rate confirms that his game plan centers on inducing weak contact rather than missing bats. The Angels Are Not a High-Strikeout Opponent. The Los Angeles Angels have shown above-average contact rates against left-handed pitching this season. They make consistent contact, do not expand the zone excessively, and do not profile as a lineup that will hand Fried a bunch of punchouts

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.