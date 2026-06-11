2026 World Cup Prize Money: How Much Each Team Earns at FIFA World Cup 2026
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most financially rewarding tournament in the history of the sport. With 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time, FIFA revised its prize pool upward twice — most recently in May 2026, bringing the total distribution to a record $871 million. Here is the complete breakdown of exactly how much every team earns at every stage of the tournament.
Full 2026 World Cup Prize Money Table
|Stage
|Teams
|Prize Money
|+ Prep Fee
|Total Earned
|🏆 Champion
|1
|$50,000,000
|$2.5M
|$52.5M
|🥈 Runner-Up
|1
|$33,000,000
|$2.5M
|$35.5M
|🥉 Third Place
|1
|$29,000,000
|$2.5M
|$31.5M
|4th Place
|1
|$27,000,000
|$2.5M
|$29.5M
|Quarterfinalists
|4
|$19,000,000
|$2.5M
|$21.5M
|Round of 16
|8
|$15,000,000
|$2.5M
|$17.5M
|Round of 32 NEW
|16
|$11,000,000
|$2.5M
|$13.5M
|Group Stage Exit
|16
|$10,000,000
|$2.5M
|$12.5M
Source: FIFA Official Council Decision, revised May 2026. Prize money is paid to national associations, not directly to players. The $2.5M preparation fee is paid to all 48 teams before the tournament begins.
How the 2026 World Cup Prize Money Works
Understanding how FIFA structures the payout is straightforward: each team receives one fixed payment based solely on the round in which they are eliminated — not a cumulative total across stages. A team that reaches the Round of 16 earns $15 million plus their $2.5 million preparation fee, for a total of $17.5 million. They do not also collect the Group Stage or Round of 32 amounts on top of that.
Additionally, FIFA pays each of the 48 qualified nations a $2.5 million preparation fee before a ball is kicked — up from $1.5 million at the 2022 World Cup. This is intended to cover the costs of training camps, travel, and squad preparation. It means the true minimum any team earns simply for qualifying is $12.5 million (the $10 million group-stage prize plus the $2.5 million prep fee).
The near-doubling of the prize pool reflects several factors. The expanded 48-team format adds 40 more matches than Qatar 2022, generating significantly higher broadcasting and sponsorship revenues. The introduction of the Round of 32 — a brand new knockout stage — adds 16 high-stakes elimination games that attract large global audiences. The United States as co-host also provided access to one of the world's largest sports markets, with major commercial partnerships and broadcast deals driving revenue to record levels.
The Round of 32: A Brand-New Payout Tier
One of the most significant changes in the 2026 prize structure is the creation of an entirely new payout tier: the Round of 32. This extra knockout round exists because the tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams. In previous editions, teams either exited at the group stage or advanced directly to a Round of 16. Now there is an intermediate round between the two.
Teams that advance from the group stage but lose in the Round of 32 earn $11 million in prize money, plus the $2.5 million preparation fee, for a total of $13.5 million. That is $2 million more than a pure group-stage exit. For smaller nations competing on limited budgets, that additional $2 million can be transformative for national football development programs.
2026 vs. 2022: Prize Money Comparison by Round
|Round
|2022 (Qatar)
|2026
|Change
|🏆 Winner
|$42M
|$50M
|+$8M
|Runner-Up
|$30M
|$33M
|+$3M
|Third Place
|$27M
|$29M
|+$2M
|Quarterfinalists
|$25M
|$19M
|−$6M*
|Round of 16
|$13M
|$15M
|+$2M
|Round of 32
|N/A
|$11M
|NEW
|Group Stage Exit
|$9M
|$10M
|+$1M
*The quarterfinalist figure appears lower in 2026 than 2022 because the structure now has more payout tiers spread across a larger pool. Teams reaching the quarterfinals still earn substantially more when the preparation fee is included.
Note: 2022 figures represent prize money only, excluding preparation fees. Based on FIFA official confirmed figures for each tournament.
How Much Can Top Contenders Win?
With Spain, France, Argentina, and England among the favorites to go deep into the tournament, here is what each finishing position is worth in total:
Who Actually Receives the Money?
FIFA pays prize money to the national football associations (federations), not to individual players. How the associations then distribute the funds — as player bonuses, into youth development programs, toward national team infrastructure, or into general operating budgets — varies entirely by country and is negotiated separately within each federation.
At the 2022 World Cup, France reportedly agreed to pay players approximately $586,000 each as a bonus for winning the tournament. Different countries structure their bonus agreements very differently — some federations pass on a large share directly to players; others retain most of the payout for structural investment in domestic football. Players from different nations who reach the same round may end up receiving very different bonus payments as a result.
What About the Players' Club Teams?
Beyond the prize money paid to national associations, FIFA separately operates a Club Benefits Programme that compensates professional clubs for releasing their players to compete at the World Cup. At Qatar 2022, FIFA distributed approximately $209 million through this programme.
For 2026, FIFA has confirmed a total of $355 million is allocated through the Club Benefits Programme. Clubs receive payments based on how many players from their squad feature at the tournament and how far those players' national teams advance. A club like Real Madrid or Manchester City — which could have over a dozen players representing multiple nations — stands to receive tens of millions through this separate channel.
FAQ: 2026 World Cup Prize Money
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