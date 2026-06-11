2026 World Cup Prize Money: How Much Each Team Earns at FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA is distributing a record $871 million to the 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup — nearly double the $440 million paid out in Qatar 2022. Every team earns at least $12.5 million. The champions take home $50 million.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most financially rewarding tournament in the history of the sport. With 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time, FIFA revised its prize pool upward twice — most recently in May 2026, bringing the total distribution to a record $871 million. Here is the complete breakdown of exactly how much every team earns at every stage of the tournament.

Full 2026 World Cup Prize Money Table

Stage Teams Prize Money + Prep Fee Total Earned 🏆 Champion 1 $50,000,000 $2.5M $52.5M 🥈 Runner-Up 1 $33,000,000 $2.5M $35.5M 🥉 Third Place 1 $29,000,000 $2.5M $31.5M 4th Place 1 $27,000,000 $2.5M $29.5M Quarterfinalists 4 $19,000,000 $2.5M $21.5M Round of 16 8 $15,000,000 $2.5M $17.5M Round of 32 NEW 16 $11,000,000 $2.5M $13.5M Group Stage Exit 16 $10,000,000 $2.5M $12.5M

Source: FIFA Official Council Decision, revised May 2026. Prize money is paid to national associations, not directly to players. The $2.5M preparation fee is paid to all 48 teams before the tournament begins.

How the 2026 World Cup Prize Money Works

Understanding how FIFA structures the payout is straightforward: each team receives one fixed payment based solely on the round in which they are eliminated — not a cumulative total across stages. A team that reaches the Round of 16 earns $15 million plus their $2.5 million preparation fee, for a total of $17.5 million. They do not also collect the Group Stage or Round of 32 amounts on top of that.

Additionally, FIFA pays each of the 48 qualified nations a $2.5 million preparation fee before a ball is kicked — up from $1.5 million at the 2022 World Cup. This is intended to cover the costs of training camps, travel, and squad preparation. It means the true minimum any team earns simply for qualifying is $12.5 million (the $10 million group-stage prize plus the $2.5 million prep fee).

📊 Why the Pool Jumped So Dramatically 2022 Qatar $440M 32 TEAMS · WINNER: $42M 2026 USA/CAN/MEX $871M 48 TEAMS · WINNER: $50M The near-doubling of the prize pool reflects several factors. The expanded 48-team format adds 40 more matches than Qatar 2022, generating significantly higher broadcasting and sponsorship revenues. The introduction of the Round of 32 — a brand new knockout stage — adds 16 high-stakes elimination games that attract large global audiences. The United States as co-host also provided access to one of the world's largest sports markets, with major commercial partnerships and broadcast deals driving revenue to record levels.

The Round of 32: A Brand-New Payout Tier

One of the most significant changes in the 2026 prize structure is the creation of an entirely new payout tier: the Round of 32. This extra knockout round exists because the tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams. In previous editions, teams either exited at the group stage or advanced directly to a Round of 16. Now there is an intermediate round between the two.

Teams that advance from the group stage but lose in the Round of 32 earn $11 million in prize money, plus the $2.5 million preparation fee, for a total of $13.5 million. That is $2 million more than a pure group-stage exit. For smaller nations competing on limited budgets, that additional $2 million can be transformative for national football development programs.

2026 vs. 2022: Prize Money Comparison by Round

Round 2022 (Qatar) 2026 Change 🏆 Winner $42M $50M +$8M Runner-Up $30M $33M +$3M Third Place $27M $29M +$2M Quarterfinalists $25M $19M −$6M* Round of 16 $13M $15M +$2M Round of 32 N/A $11M NEW Group Stage Exit $9M $10M +$1M

*The quarterfinalist figure appears lower in 2026 than 2022 because the structure now has more payout tiers spread across a larger pool. Teams reaching the quarterfinals still earn substantially more when the preparation fee is included.

Note: 2022 figures represent prize money only, excluding preparation fees. Based on FIFA official confirmed figures for each tournament.

How Much Can Top Contenders Win?

With Spain, France, Argentina, and England among the favorites to go deep into the tournament, here is what each finishing position is worth in total:

🏆 Winning the Trophy $52.5M $50M prize + $2.5M prep fee The champion receives the largest prize in World Cup history — $8 million more than Argentina earned in Qatar 2022. 🥈 Losing the Final $35.5M $33M prize + $2.5M prep fee The runner-up still earns $35.5M total — more than France received for reaching the 2022 final ($30M). 🏟️ Quarterfinal Exit $21.5M $19M prize + $2.5M prep fee A quarterfinal exit still returns $21.5M — a strong financial result for any federation that reaches the last eight. 📋 Group Stage Exit $12.5M $10M prize + $2.5M prep fee Even a team that wins no games walks away with $12.5M — a record minimum for any World Cup in history.

Who Actually Receives the Money?

FIFA pays prize money to the national football associations (federations), not to individual players. How the associations then distribute the funds — as player bonuses, into youth development programs, toward national team infrastructure, or into general operating budgets — varies entirely by country and is negotiated separately within each federation.

At the 2022 World Cup, France reportedly agreed to pay players approximately $586,000 each as a bonus for winning the tournament. Different countries structure their bonus agreements very differently — some federations pass on a large share directly to players; others retain most of the payout for structural investment in domestic football. Players from different nations who reach the same round may end up receiving very different bonus payments as a result.

What About the Players' Club Teams?

Beyond the prize money paid to national associations, FIFA separately operates a Club Benefits Programme that compensates professional clubs for releasing their players to compete at the World Cup. At Qatar 2022, FIFA distributed approximately $209 million through this programme.

For 2026, FIFA has confirmed a total of $355 million is allocated through the Club Benefits Programme. Clubs receive payments based on how many players from their squad feature at the tournament and how far those players' national teams advance. A club like Real Madrid or Manchester City — which could have over a dozen players representing multiple nations — stands to receive tens of millions through this separate channel.

FAQ: 2026 World Cup Prize Money

How much is the total 2026 World Cup prize money pool? FIFA confirmed a total distribution of $871 million to the 48 participating teams at the 2026 World Cup. This breaks down into $655 million in direct performance prize money, $120 million in preparation fees ($2.5 million per team across 48 teams), and additional funds for delegation costs and team ticketing allocations. This is nearly double the $440 million distributed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much does the 2026 World Cup winner earn? The 2026 World Cup champions will receive $50 million in prize money, plus the $2.5 million preparation fee paid to every team, for a total of $52.5 million. This is the largest payout in World Cup history, surpassing Argentina's $42 million from winning Qatar 2022.

What is the minimum a team can earn at the 2026 World Cup? The minimum any team can earn is $12.5 million — $10 million for competing in the group stage plus the $2.5 million preparation fee paid to all 48 teams before the tournament starts. This is a World Cup record for the minimum payout, up from $10.5 million at Qatar 2022 ($9M prize + $1.5M prep).

Do players receive the prize money directly? No. FIFA pays all prize money directly to the national football associations (federations), not to individual players. Each federation then decides how to allocate the funds — whether as player bonuses, youth development investment, infrastructure spending, or operational budget. France reportedly offered players approximately $586,000 each if they won the 2022 World Cup. The amounts vary significantly by country.

What is the Round of 32 and why is it new? The Round of 32 is a new knockout stage that exists because the 2026 World Cup expanded from 32 to 48 teams. In previous editions, teams advanced directly from the group stage to a Round of 16. Now there is an extra knockout round between the two. Teams eliminated in the Round of 32 earn $11 million plus the $2.5 million preparation fee, for a total of $13.5 million.