MLB Props Today: 2 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Michael Busch 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-175)

Anthony Kay Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+110)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Cubs vs. Rockies, 3:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Michael Busch -175 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Cubs are at Coors today and will be up against RHP Ryan Feltner.

Feltner has pitched to a 17.7% K rate and 5.69 expected ERA this season. While he's permitted only one earned run over his last two starts (12 IP), he's fanned just six in that span and has a 4.20 expected ERA over the two outings.

We hit on Michael Busch in the homer market on Tuesday, and I'm going back to him in the H/R/RBI market today.

Busch is at his best versus right-handers, with 30 of his 34 home runs last year coming in this split. He's got a .357 wOBA and and 44.0% fly-ball rate versus righties this season.

Projected to hit third or fourth in the lineup, Busch should be in a good spot for run and RBI chances, and with a few paths to be able to come through in this market, I like him to amass multiple H/R/RBI today.

Braves vs. White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

Anthony Kay - Strikeouts Anthony Kay Under Jun 11 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Anthony Kay is really struggling to miss bats this season. That combined with a rough matchup against the high-octane Atlanta Braves puts me on this prop bet.

Kay has produced a lowly 16.5% K rate with an 8.4% swinging-strike rate. In addition to the swing-and-miss struggles, he just hasn't been very good overall, putting up a 5.86 expected ERA.

He should have a tough time keeping the Braves quiet tonight. Atlanta's offense sits third in wOBA and dingers. They're fourth in homers versus lefties and eighth in wOBA in the split.

Kay will likely need some BABIP luck to go deep into this game, and even if he's able to go five or six innings, I think the under can still hit due to his lack of swing-and-miss stuff.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.