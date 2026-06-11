South Korea vs Czechia Prediction World Cup: Who Will Score First Goal in Tonight's Match

Full first goalscorer predictions, odds and analysis for the 2026 World Cup Group A opener. Son Heung-min, Patrik Schick and every contender ranked.

🇰🇷 South Korea VS Czechia 🇨🇿 Group A · Estadio Akron · Guadalajara

The opening night of the 2026 World Cup delivers one of its most intriguing first-goalscorer puzzles. Son Heung-min and Patrik Schick are the two obvious candidates — but with both teams built around set pieces and counter-attacks, the first goal could come from several different directions. Here is the complete breakdown of every contender, their odds, and the case for each.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Scorer First Scorer 1 Son Heung-min ⭐ 🇰🇷 South Korea +195 +500 2 Patrik Schick ⭐ 🇨🇿 Czechia +200 +500 3 Oh Hyeon-gyu 🇰🇷 South Korea +270 ~+700 4 Cho Gue-sung 🇰🇷 South Korea +290 ~+750 5 Mojmir Chytil 🇨🇿 Czechia +300 ~+800 6 Hwang Hee-chan 🇰🇷 South Korea +340 ~+900 7 Adam Hlozek 🇨🇿 Czechia +390 ~+1000 8 Lee Kang-in 🇰🇷 South Korea +390 ~+1000 9 Pavel Sulc 🇨🇿 Czechia +440 ~+1100 10 Tomas Soucek 🇨🇿 Czechia +600 ~+1500 11 Ladislav Krejci 🇨🇿 Czechia +1000 ~+2500

*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. First goalscorer odds approximate based on market data. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals do not count for first goalscorer markets.

🔍 How the First Goal Is Most Likely to Come

Before breaking down individual players, understanding the three primary routes to the first goal helps determine which players are best positioned to strike first.

🎯 Set Piece 11 of Czechia's last 22 goals from dead balls. Soucek, Krejci, and Schick all aerial threats. Son takes South Korea's free kicks. ⚡ Counter-Attack Son and Hwang Hee-chan thrive in behind. Lee Kang-in links play quickly. South Korea's pace is their biggest weapon against a high defensive line. 🥅 Penalty Son is South Korea's designated penalty taker. Both three-back systems can give away soft fouls in the box under pressure.

⭐ Pick #1: Son Heung-min — Anytime +195 / First Scorer ~+500

🇰🇷 Son Heung-min South Korea Captain · LAFC (MLS) · Age 33 Anytime +195 First Goal ~+500 56 international goals — 2nd all-time Korea 10 goals in 13 WC qualifying matches Penalty taker + free kick duties RotoWire top pick — "best player on the field" No club goals in 13 LAFC apps (2026) Son Heung-min is the most complete first-goalscorer profile in this match. He is South Korea's designated penalty taker — and both three-back systems create soft fouls in the box. He also takes South Korea's set pieces directly, meaning dead ball situations put the ball at his feet. And when South Korea counter, Son's pace and composure make him the most likely finisher. 56 international goals in 144 caps makes him South Korea's second all-time scorer. He scored 10 goals across 13 World Cup qualifying matches. He scored twice in South Korea's 5-0 May 31 friendly over Trinidad and Tobago, showing his international touch remains sharp despite the club drought. Fox Sports notes Son "should be the team's first choice from the penalty spot" and is also "likely to share a large portion of the corner- and free-kick duties with Kang-In Lee." 🔮 Our Verdict Top pick for first goalscorer. Penalty duties, free kick responsibilities, counter-attack pace, and big-game pedigree across four World Cups. The MLS drought is a club-context issue — for South Korea in a World Cup opener, Son elevates. At ~+500 for first scorer, this is excellent value on the single most multi-threat player in the game.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Son Heung-min Anytime Scorer (+195) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Patrik Schick — Anytime +200 / First Scorer ~+500

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick Czechia Striker · Bayer Leverkusen · Age 29 Anytime +200 First Goal ~+500 26 international goals in 53 caps 16 Bundesliga goals (2025-26 season) Euro 2020 joint top scorer — 5 goals Scored in Guatemala warm-up — in form Covers.com top anytime scorer pick Patrik Schick arrives at his first proper World Cup in the form of his international career. Covers.com backs him specifically, noting he "scored 16 Bundesliga goals this season and has 25 goals in 52 appearances for his country" and has "proven that he is a big-game player" — at Euro 2020 he was the joint top scorer with Ronaldo on 5 goals, and he scored in the Ireland qualifier playoff. RotoWire's tactical preview notes that "Patrik Schick leads the line with 25 international goals and seven in his last 11 starts for the national team" and that Czechia's set piece machine is formidable — "Both goals in the Ireland playoff were headers. Both goals in the Denmark playoff were headers. If Krejci, Soucek and Schick are on the pitch and there is a corner or free kick within range, opposing defenders need to know where those three are at all times." 🔮 Our Verdict The best Czechia first-goalscorer pick, equal to Son in terms of probability. His aerial threat from set pieces is a structural advantage — any Korea foul within delivery range could produce a Schick header. Covers.com's top pick. At +200 anytime, ~+500 first scorer, this is a coinflip-value bet on the most dangerous pure finisher in Group A after Son.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Patrik Schick Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup

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💎 Dark Horse: Ladislav Krejci — Anytime +1000

🇨🇿 Ladislav Krejci Czechia Captain · Sparta Prague · Defender · Age 24 Anytime +1000 Headers in each of last 2 competitive matches Ireland playoff goals — Krejci's exact zone RotoWire: "live anytime price from corners" RotoWire specifically flags Krejci as "a live anytime price from corners," noting he has "scored headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches." The RotoWire tactical preview adds that Krejci "captains from center-back and has scored headers in each of the last two competitive matches" and that the Czechia set-piece machine is so reliable that "if Krejci, Soucek and Schick are on the pitch and there is a corner or free kick within range, opposing defenders need to know where those three are at all times." At +1000 for an anytime goal, the value is real for a player with a genuine structural route to goal on every single Czechia dead ball. For parlay builders, Krejci offers the best longshot premium in this match at odds that reflect his defensive role but not his set-piece potency.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ladislav Krejci Anytime Scorer (+1000) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis

Hwang Hee-chan +340 🇰🇷 South Korea · Wolves (PL) Pace in behind, constant counter-attack threat alongside Son. Two PL goals in a lean season. More of a second-half impact scorer — good for in-play markets. Lee Kang-in +390 🇰🇷 South Korea · PSG (L1) 3 goals, 4 assists in Ligue 1. Takes some free kicks and can shoot from distance. A cut-in goal or set-piece delivery is a genuine first-goal scenario. Tomas Soucek +600 🇨🇿 Czechia · West Ham (PL) 8 Premier League goals in 2025-26, most from headers. A late-arriving runner from set pieces. Every Czechia corner is a potential Soucek header scenario. Cho Gue-sung +290 🇰🇷 South Korea · Freiburg (BL) South Korea's most aerial striker. Physical in the box and useful at holding up play. Primarily a sub option but could start given Korea's injuries in midfield.

✅ First Goalscorer Predictions & Best Bets

🔮 Prediction: Who Scores First Son Heung-min 🇰🇷 — First Goalscorer ~+500 Our first goalscorer prediction is Son Heung-min. He is the only player in this match who holds three independent routes to the first goal: a penalty, a direct free kick, or a counter-attack finish. South Korea are the slight match favorites, and in his fourth and likely final World Cup, Son's motivation and big-game pedigree across four tournaments are at their highest. The market's +500 first-scorer price reflects uncertainty about South Korea's build-up play — not about Son's ability to finish when the moment arrives.

⭐ Top Pick — Anytime Son Heung-min Anytime Scorer — +195 Three routes to goal (penalty, free kick, counter), 56 international goals, 10 in qualifying, RotoWire's top player prop pick. Even if Schick scores first, Son remains very likely to score at some point. The anytime market at +195 captures this broader probability most efficiently. Bet Son Anytime Scorer (+195) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Pick — Anytime Patrik Schick Anytime Scorer — +200 Covers.com's top pick. 26 international goals. Euro 2020 top scorer. A set-piece machine behind him that generated 11 of 22 qualifying goals from dead balls. South Korea's back three has been exposed from aerial deliveries. Schick at +200 is an undervalued price for a big-tournament finisher on the biggest stage of his career. Bet Patrik Schick Anytime Scorer (+200) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💎 Longshot — Anytime Ladislav Krejci Anytime Scorer — +1000 RotoWire's explicit dark horse pick. Headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches. The Ireland playoff both-goals-headers scenario came from exactly the corners Krejci attacks. At 10/1, this is the best longshot value on the board for a player with a genuine structural route to goal on every Czechia dead ball. Bet Ladislav Krejci Anytime Scorer (+1000) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — South Korea vs Czechia

Who is most likely to score first in South Korea vs Czechia? Son Heung-min is the top first-goalscorer prediction. He holds three independent routes to the first goal — as South Korea's penalty taker, free kick taker, and primary counter-attack finisher. RotoWire backs him as the best player on the field at generous pricing. Patrik Schick is the equally compelling Czechia pick, given the set-piece machine behind him that generated 11 of their last 22 qualifying goals from dead balls.

What are Son Heung-min's goalscorer odds on FanDuel? Son Heung-min is +195 to score at any point (anytime scorer) on FanDuel. First goalscorer is approximately +500. He is South Korea's captain, penalty taker, and second all-time scorer with 56 international goals in 144 caps. He scored 10 goals in 13 World Cup qualifying matches and netted twice in South Korea's 5-0 friendly over Trinidad and Tobago on May 31.

Why is Patrik Schick a strong goalscorer pick? Schick has 26 international goals in 53 caps and arrives at his first proper World Cup in the form of his career with 16 Bundesliga goals for Leverkusen. He was the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals. Czechia generated 11 of their 22 qualifying goals from set pieces, and those deliveries feed directly into Schick's aerial strengths. He also scored in Czechia's warm-up against Guatemala. Covers.com backs him as their top goalscorer pick.

Why is Ladislav Krejci the best longshot pick? RotoWire names Krejci "a live anytime price from corners" after he scored headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches. Both goals in the Ireland World Cup playoff were headers, coming from exactly the corners Krejci attacks as a set-piece threat from center-back. At +1000, this is genuine value for a player with a structural route to goal on every Czechia dead ball — not just a random longshot.