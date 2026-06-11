South Korea vs Czechia Prediction World Cup: Who Will Score First Goal in Tonight's Match
The opening night of the 2026 World Cup delivers one of its most intriguing first-goalscorer puzzles. Son Heung-min and Patrik Schick are the two obvious candidates — but with both teams built around set pieces and counter-attacks, the first goal could come from several different directions. Here is the complete breakdown of every contender, their odds, and the case for each.
⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|Anytime Scorer
|First Scorer
|1
|Son Heung-min ⭐
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|+195
|+500
|2
|Patrik Schick ⭐
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+200
|+500
|3
|Oh Hyeon-gyu
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|+270
|~+700
|4
|Cho Gue-sung
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|+290
|~+750
|5
|Mojmir Chytil
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+300
|~+800
|6
|Hwang Hee-chan
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|+340
|~+900
|7
|Adam Hlozek
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+390
|~+1000
|8
|Lee Kang-in
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|+390
|~+1000
|9
|Pavel Sulc
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+440
|~+1100
|10
|Tomas Soucek
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+600
|~+1500
|11
|Ladislav Krejci
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|+1000
|~+2500
*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. First goalscorer odds approximate based on market data. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals do not count for first goalscorer markets.
🔍 How the First Goal Is Most Likely to Come
Before breaking down individual players, understanding the three primary routes to the first goal helps determine which players are best positioned to strike first.
⭐ Pick #1: Son Heung-min — Anytime +195 / First Scorer ~+500
Son Heung-min is the most complete first-goalscorer profile in this match. He is South Korea's designated penalty taker — and both three-back systems create soft fouls in the box. He also takes South Korea's set pieces directly, meaning dead ball situations put the ball at his feet. And when South Korea counter, Son's pace and composure make him the most likely finisher.
56 international goals in 144 caps makes him South Korea's second all-time scorer. He scored 10 goals across 13 World Cup qualifying matches. He scored twice in South Korea's 5-0 May 31 friendly over Trinidad and Tobago, showing his international touch remains sharp despite the club drought. Fox Sports notes Son "should be the team's first choice from the penalty spot" and is also "likely to share a large portion of the corner- and free-kick duties with Kang-In Lee."
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Patrik Schick — Anytime +200 / First Scorer ~+500
Patrik Schick arrives at his first proper World Cup in the form of his international career. Covers.com backs him specifically, noting he "scored 16 Bundesliga goals this season and has 25 goals in 52 appearances for his country" and has "proven that he is a big-game player" — at Euro 2020 he was the joint top scorer with Ronaldo on 5 goals, and he scored in the Ireland qualifier playoff.
RotoWire's tactical preview notes that "Patrik Schick leads the line with 25 international goals and seven in his last 11 starts for the national team" and that Czechia's set piece machine is formidable — "Both goals in the Ireland playoff were headers. Both goals in the Denmark playoff were headers. If Krejci, Soucek and Schick are on the pitch and there is a corner or free kick within range, opposing defenders need to know where those three are at all times."
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
💎 Dark Horse: Ladislav Krejci — Anytime +1000
RotoWire specifically flags Krejci as "a live anytime price from corners," noting he has "scored headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches." The RotoWire tactical preview adds that Krejci "captains from center-back and has scored headers in each of the last two competitive matches" and that the Czechia set-piece machine is so reliable that "if Krejci, Soucek and Schick are on the pitch and there is a corner or free kick within range, opposing defenders need to know where those three are at all times."
At +1000 for an anytime goal, the value is real for a player with a genuine structural route to goal on every single Czechia dead ball. For parlay builders, Krejci offers the best longshot premium in this match at odds that reflect his defensive role but not his set-piece potency.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis
✅ First Goalscorer Predictions & Best Bets
Our first goalscorer prediction is Son Heung-min. He is the only player in this match who holds three independent routes to the first goal: a penalty, a direct free kick, or a counter-attack finish. South Korea are the slight match favorites, and in his fourth and likely final World Cup, Son's motivation and big-game pedigree across four tournaments are at their highest. The market's +500 first-scorer price reflects uncertainty about South Korea's build-up play — not about Son's ability to finish when the moment arrives.
Three routes to goal (penalty, free kick, counter), 56 international goals, 10 in qualifying, RotoWire's top player prop pick. Even if Schick scores first, Son remains very likely to score at some point. The anytime market at +195 captures this broader probability most efficiently.Bet Son Anytime Scorer (+195) on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Covers.com's top pick. 26 international goals. Euro 2020 top scorer. A set-piece machine behind him that generated 11 of 22 qualifying goals from dead balls. South Korea's back three has been exposed from aerial deliveries. Schick at +200 is an undervalued price for a big-tournament finisher on the biggest stage of his career.Bet Patrik Schick Anytime Scorer (+200) on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
RotoWire's explicit dark horse pick. Headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches. The Ireland playoff both-goals-headers scenario came from exactly the corners Krejci attacks. At 10/1, this is the best longshot value on the board for a player with a genuine structural route to goal on every Czechia dead ball.Bet Ladislav Krejci Anytime Scorer (+1000) on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — South Korea vs Czechia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.