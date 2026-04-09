MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/9/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Thursday April 9, 2026 — Full Slate Overview

Time (ET) Matchup Starting Pitchers 12:10 PM Reds @ Marlins Rhett Lowder vs. Max Meyer 1:35 PM Athletics @ Yankees Jeffrey Springs vs. Ryan Weathers 1:40 PM Tigers @ Twins Jack Flaherty vs. Mick Abel 7:10 PM D-backs @ Mets Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Nolan McLean 7:40 PM White Sox @ Royals Anthony Kay vs. Seth Lugo 9:40 PM Rockies @ Padres Chase Dollander vs. Randy Vásquez

TOP STRIKEOUT PROP BET #1: Eduardo Rodríguez Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Eduardo Rodriguez - Strikeouts Eduardo Rodriguez Over Apr 9 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher: Eduardo Rodríguez has been on an absolute tear to open 2026, translating his World Baseball Classic success directly into the regular season. The Arizona Diamondbacks' left-hander has tossed 12 consecutive shutout innings across two starts against the Braves and Dodgers — two of the better lineups in the National League. His performance isn't just a hot streak; his underlying metrics back it up.

The Opponent: The New York Mets counter with Nolan McLean, who is posting solid early-season numbers (2.61 ERA, 10.4 K/9, 2.28 xERA). The more important story is the Mets' lineup — New York's offense has been inconsistent early in 2026, and Rodriguez draws favorable platoon matchups as a left-hander against a right-heavy lineup.

Why This Bet Hits:

Rodríguez has 8 strikeouts already in 2026 across two starts (12 IP) — early-season rust fully shaken off

His WBC dominance translated directly to regular-season excellence

Citi Field plays as a slight pitcher-friendly park, suppressing offense

The Mets lineup has swing-and-miss tendencies, especially against left-handed pitching with late fade

TOP STRIKEOUT PROP BET #2: Rhett Lowder Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Rhett Lowder - Strikeouts Rhett Lowder Over Apr 9 4:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher: Rhett Lowder has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the early 2026 season. Coming back healthy after a 2025 limited to five minor-league appearances due to oblique and forearm injuries, Lowder is showing exactly why the Cincinnati Reds drafted him 7th overall in 2023. Through two 2026 starts:

1.64 ERA

9 strikeouts / 4 walks across 11 innings

Statcast avg exit velocity allowed: 90.5 with a .220 wOBA against

His pitch mix — a 94–96 mph fastball, a 65-grade slider, and a sharp fading changeup — is already generating premium swing-and-miss rates. He also has a 65-grade control rating, meaning he consistently finds the zone without issuing free passes.

The Opponent: Max Meyer continues to struggle (4.66 ERA, 5.62 xERA, 4.6 BB/9 in two starts), and the Miami Marlins' lineup, while ranking 4th in MLB OPS (.793), has shown tendencies to expand the zone against quality right-handed pitching with late movement.

The Venue: loanDepot Park is the most pitcher-friendly environment in the NL — a cavernous stadium where the heavy air suppresses fly-ball power and encourages hitters to chase and swing through quality secondary offerings.

Why This Bet Hits:

Lowder's slider and changeup produce high whiff rates

loanDepot Park suppresses offense, encouraging hitters to get themselves out

9:4 K:BB ratio signals full command of all three pitches

Fox Sports noted the Reds are leaning heavily on Lowder (1.64 ERA) and Chase Burns (0.82 ERA) as their rotation anchors early in 2026

TOP STRIKEOUT PROP BET #3: Jack Flaherty Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Jack Flaherty - Strikeouts Jack Flaherty Under Apr 9 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher: Jack Flaherty is having a nightmare start to 2026. Through two starts (8.1 innings), Flaherty has allowed 8 runs (7 earned) on 7 hits and 8 walks — a walk rate that is completely untenable for a pitcher trying to generate strikeouts. When a pitcher is walking batters at this clip, he falls behind in counts constantly, which means hitters are hunting pitches rather than chasing breaking balls.

The Logic: Strikeouts require commanding counts. Flaherty's 8 walks in 8.1 innings means he is pitching behind hitters all game long. In hitter-friendly counts, batters sit on fastballs and drive them rather than chasing swing-and-miss pitches.

Why This Bet Hits:

8 walks in 8.1 innings = consistently falling behind hitters = fewer swing-and-miss opportunities

Flaherty has averaged just 4.0 Ks per game through his 2026 starts

The Over/Under of 6.5 Ks was posted at Under -144 as of early April — the market already leans Under heavily

This is a pitcher in the middle of a command crisis

TOP STRIKEOUT PROP BET #4: Anthony Kay Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Anthony Kay - Strikeouts Anthony Kay Under Apr 9 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher: Anthony Kay returned to MLB after a stint in NPB, and his numbers raise serious red flags for strikeout bettors. Through nine innings in 2026, Kay has:

4.00 ERA (acceptable on the surface)

8.58 xERA (alarming — ERA significantly outperforms his underlying metrics)

6.1 BB/9 (walk rate is dangerously out of control)

An 8.58 xERA and 6.1 BB/9 paints the picture of a pitcher surviving on luck, not dominance. Command pitchers generate strikeouts. Walk pitchers give away at-bats.

Why This Bet Hits:

6.1 BB/9 = Kay is behind in counts all game long

xERA of 8.58 signals his success to date has been unsustainable

White Sox hitters — despite their struggles — are not a high-strikeout lineup against struggling lefties; they make contact when ahead in counts

Kay's 5 strikeouts through 9 innings (5.0 K/9) confirms his low K ceiling

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