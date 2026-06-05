Game 2 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET NBA Finals 2026 · NY Knicks Best Bets · FanDuel Sportsbook Ultimate NY Knicks Game 2 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets on FanDuel

✅ Game 1 — Knicks Win NYK 105 — SAS 95 Brunson: 30 pts (13 in Q4) | KAT: 18 pts / 12 reb | Series: NYK leads 1-0

Brunson 30 PTS Game 1 KAT 18/12 PTS / REB Anunoby — Bounce Back Bridges — Volume Play Hart 15 REB Game 1

The New York Knicks stole Game 1 in San Antonio 105-95, erasing a 14-point third-quarter deficit on a Brunson-led 51-28 closing run. Now the Knicks head into Game 2 as a +180 underdog on FanDuel — with the market overreacting to a Spurs bounce-back that may not materialize. Here is your complete Game 2 FanDuel prop guide for every Knicks player, with adjusted lines, Game 1 context, and the same-game parlay to build tonight.

What Game 1 Tells Us About Game 2

🏆 The Knicks Are 13-2 in These Playoffs The Knicks picked up 20 assists in Game 1 — a reflection of the ball movement that defines their best basketball — and the passing was on full display in the fourth quarter when they outscored San Antonio 29-19 to win going away. Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner three with 1:02 left and a pull-up jumper with 38 seconds remaining to ice the game. The Spurs held a 14-point lead with under six minutes left in the third — and the Knicks still won by 10. The margin of this series is bigger than the scoreline suggests. Tonight the market has overcorrected: San Antonio is -225 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread despite being beaten convincingly in the second half. The Knicks' individual props have been repriced down in reaction — creating real value on the over side across multiple players.

Key prop market shifts from Game 1 to Game 2:

Brunson three-pointers held at 2.5 — market swung to under -210 after his 2-of-8 Game 1. Over is now +154 — massive value on a player who shot 44.8% from three against SA this season.

— market swung to under -210 after his 2-of-8 Game 1. Over is now — massive value on a player who shot 44.8% from three against SA this season. Brunson assists dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 — after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. At +108, the over is strong value on a player averaging 6.6 APG in the playoffs.

— after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. At +108, the over is strong value on a player averaging 6.6 APG in the playoffs. KAT rebounds held at 10.5 — he grabbed 12 in Game 1. Now juiced to -146, but still structurally sound.

— he grabbed 12 in Game 1. Now juiced to -146, but still structurally sound. OG Anunoby threes now at +146 — after his 1-of-5 Game 1 cold night. His 48% playoff three-point average makes this an overreaction.

— after his 1-of-5 Game 1 cold night. His 48% playoff three-point average makes this an overreaction. Hart rebounds held at 8.5 — he posted a career-high 15 rebounds in Game 1. The line hasn't moved nearly enough.

The key insight: The Knicks shot just 31% from three in Game 1 — their worst three-point performance of the entire 2026 postseason, well below their 40.0% playoff average. When they regress to the mean from deep tonight, Brunson's threes, OG's threes, and Brunson's assists all hit simultaneously. That is the single thesis driving every top pick tonight.

Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 2

Every major Knicks player prop on FanDuel for tonight, with Game 1 results and line changes:

Player Prop Line Over Under Game 1 Brunson Points 25.5 -104 -122 30 ✅ Brunson Assists 6.5 +108 -140 2 ❌ (outlier) Brunson 3PM 2.5 +154 -210 2-of-8 ❌ Brunson Pts + Ast 31.5 -114 -114 32 ✅ KAT Rebounds 10.5 -146 +110 12 ✅ KAT Points 16.5 -115 -115 18 ✅ OG Anunoby Points 17.5 -115 -115 — OG Anunoby 3PM 1.5 +146 -190 1-of-5 ❌ Bridges Points 14.5 -110 -120 — Bridges 3PM 1.5 -118 -112 — Josh Hart Rebounds 8.5 -118 -112 15 ✅✅

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 5, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Jalen Brunson: Threes & Assists

Brunson — 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +154 +154 Game 1: 2-of-8 (25%) ❌ vs. SA season: 44.8% from 3 Playoff 3P%: 36.9% Cleared 2.5 in all 3 RS games vs. SA This is the single best-value prop on the entire board tonight. Brunson went 2-of-8 from three in Game 1, and the market swung so aggressively to the under (-210) that the over is now priced at +154. That is a massive overcorrection for one cold shooting game from a player who shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs all season. Brunson cleared the 2.5 three-pointer line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio this season — including a 5-of-12 three-point performance on December 31. His 8 attempts in Game 1 confirm the volume was absolutely there. The shots just didn't fall at his normal rate. At +154, the market is paying you to bet on mean reversion for one of the best big-game scorers in the league. ✅ Case For Over+154 is exceptional value on a line he cleared in all 3 RS games vs. SA. 8 attempts in Game 1 confirm volume. 44.8% from three vs. Philadelphia. Knicks' team shooting will normalize from 31%. ❌ Case AgainstCastle's on-ball pressure disrupts his catch-and-shoot rhythm. If the Knicks fall behind early and go isolation-heavy, three-point volume decreases. ECF also showed a three-point cold stretch. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+154) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Brunson — Assists Over 6.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +108 +108 Game 1: 2 assists ❌ (outlier) Playoff APG: 6.6 Line dropped from 7.5 ↓ SGA: 8.9 APG vs. SA in WCF The assists line dropped from 7.5 in Game 1 to 6.5 in Game 2 after Brunson's 2-assist performance — one of the lowest assist totals of his entire postseason career. Two assists in a game where the Knicks shot 31% from three is a direct consequence of missed three-pointers reducing kick-out opportunities — not a reflection of his playmaking ability. When the Knicks shoot at their normal 40% tonight, those kick-out passes become made baskets and Brunson gets assists. His playoff average of 6.6 APG is right at this new 6.5 line, and the +108 means the market is treating his average output as a slight underdog play. That makes no sense. ✅ Case For OverLine dropped from 7.5 to 6.5. His 2-assist Game 1 was caused by 31% team three-point shooting. Playoff APG of 6.6 sits right at this line. +108 is excellent value at plus money. ❌ Case AgainstCastle as primary defender continues to pressure his ball handling. If the Knicks again shoot poorly from three, kick-out passes become turnovers instead of assists. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+108) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Karl-Anthony Towns: Rebounds Again

KAT — Rebounds Over 10.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -146 -146 Game 1: 12 rebounds ✅ Playoff RPG: 10.6 Game 1 pts: 18 9 of 14 playoff games over 10.5 KAT delivered exactly what his Game 1 prop case predicted: 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. The line stayed at 10.5 but the juice tightened to -146, reflecting the market recognizing he's likely to hit this again. The -146 is steeper than Game 1's -115, but the underlying case is unchanged. The Spurs will be more desperate and aggressive tonight, meaning more contested shots and more available rebounds. KAT's Wemby-pull scheme keeps Wembanyama away from the basket on offense, creating interior board opportunities. He has hit over 10.5 in 9 of 14 playoff games this postseason. The juice is high but the structural case is strong. ✅ Case For OverHit this line in Game 1. 9 of 14 playoff games over 10.5. Spurs' increased desperation = more contested shots = more available boards. Wemby-pull scheme keeps interior rebounds accessible. ❌ Case Against-146 juice is expensive for a line slightly above his 10.6 playoff average. If Wembanyama stays near the rim more aggressively tonight, KAT's rebounding lanes could shrink. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 (-146) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

OG Anunoby: The Value Play

OG Anunoby — 3-Pointers Made Over 1.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +146 +146 Game 1: 1-of-5 (20%) ❌ Playoff 3P%: 48% +146 on a 48% three-point shooter This is the hidden gem of the Game 2 board. Anunoby shot just 1-of-5 from three in Game 1 — 20% for a player shooting 48% from three in the 2026 playoffs — and FanDuel's market has repriced the over to +146. That is an exceptional positive expected value bet: you are getting +146 on a player who makes nearly half of his three-point attempts in these playoffs. FanDuel Research's own analysis calls this "a comparable value case" to Brunson's threes prop at +154. Both are grounded in the same thesis: the Knicks' team-wide 31% three-point shooting in Game 1 was a historic outlier, and multiple individual shooters will regress to their true rates tonight. Anunoby's 48% efficiency makes him one of the fastest to revert. ✅ Case For Over+146 on a 48% playoff three-point shooter is exceptional value. Game 1's 1-of-5 was a team-wide cold night outlier. The Knicks' pull-Wemby scheme still creates corner threes for OG all night. ❌ Case AgainstDefending Wembanyama for 35+ minutes remains physically draining. If OG's defensive load intensifies as the Spurs push more aggressively, his offensive energy may dip again. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby 3-Pointers Over 1.5 (+146) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

OG Anunoby — Points Over 17.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -115 -115 Playoff PPG: 19.7 Knicks 10-0 when he shoots 14+ shots Anunoby's playoff average of 19.7 PPG is comfortably above the 17.5 line. The Knicks have been a perfect 10-0 when he fires up at least 14 shots in the postseason. With his three-point shooting expected to normalize tonight, his point total should clear 17.5 without issue. At -115, this is a reasonable value play alongside the threes prop. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 17.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Mikal Bridges: Points & Threes

Mikal Bridges — Points Over 14.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -110 -110 Season PPG: 14.4 FG%: 49% Iron man — 0 games missed all season Bridges is the steadiest Knick from a prop standpoint — 49% shooting, reliable double-digit scoring, and never misses games. His 14.4 season average is essentially the same as tonight's 14.5 line. In a hostile road game where the Knicks need every contributor, Bridges' role expands rather than contracts. The Spurs will prioritize stopping Brunson and KAT, leaving Bridges with clean looks off cuts and spot-up threes. ✅ Case For Over14.4 season average right at this line. 49% FG efficiency, never misses. Spurs must prioritize Brunson/KAT — Bridges gets clean looks. Role expands in Finals road games. ❌ Case AgainstPoints stagnate in games where Brunson dominates the ball late. SA held opponents to 41.3% shooting over their last three opponents before Game 1. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mikal Bridges Points Over 14.5 (-110) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Josh Hart: Hustle Prop Update

Josh Hart — Rebounds Over 8.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -118 -118 Game 1: 15 rebounds 🔥 Season RPG: 7.4 Career playoff high in Game 1 Hart posted a career-high 15 rebounds in Game 1 — nearly double the 8.5 line. The line held at 8.5 entering Game 2, meaning the market hasn't fully adjusted to what we saw. Hart was everywhere on the glass throughout the game, outworking the Spurs' bigs for loose balls and pushing pace off every miss. The structural case for his rebounding remains intact: Spurs' perimeter-heavy offense creates long rebounds that Hart is perfectly positioned to collect. The risk here is real — 15 rebounds was a career-high outlier, and some regression toward his 7.4 season average is likely. But 8.5 is still well below even a moderate regression, and his hustle floor is elite. The -118 price is manageable given his Game 1 ceiling demonstration. ✅ Case For OverPosted 15 rebounds in Game 1 — nearly double this line. Hustle motor is elite. Spurs' perimeter offense keeps creating long rebounds. The Spurs will need to actively box him out to stop this. ❌ Case Against15 rebounds was a career playoff high and regression to his 7.4 season average would miss this line. The Spurs will prioritize rebounding discipline after being outworked in Game 1. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Josh Hart Rebounds Over 8.5 (-118) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 — +154 The best individual value prop on the entire Game 2 board. Brunson shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs all season and cleared 2.5 threes in all three regular-season meetings. His 8 attempts in Game 1 confirm the volume is there. At +154, the market is paying a massive premium for one cold shooting night. Best bet on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+154) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel OG Anunoby 3-Pointers Over 1.5 — +146 +146 on a player shooting 48% from three in the 2026 playoffs. His Game 1 1-of-5 performance was an outlier driven by the same team-wide cold shooting night. FanDuel Research flagged this as a "comparable value case" to Brunson's threes prop. Both are must-plays tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby 3-Pointers Over 1.5 (+146) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Brunson Assists Over 6.5 — +108 Line dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. His playoff average of 6.6 APG is right at this number — and the +108 treats his average output as a slight underdog. When the Knicks' three-point shooting normalizes tonight, kick-out passes become assists again. Strong value at plus money. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+108) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Brunson 3PM Over 2.5 + OG 3PM Over 1.5 + KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 All three legs are grounded in the same Game 2 thesis: the Knicks' three-point shooting normalizes from 31% to their 40% playoff average, which simultaneously hits Brunson's and OG's three-pointer props, while KAT's rebounding case holds regardless of shooting outcomes. These legs correlate positively — a Knicks shooting bounce-back night helps all three hit together. Build this same-game parlay on FanDuel for exceptional combined value. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Knicks Game 2 Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Fade · FanDuel Brunson Points Over 25.5 (-104) He scored 30 in Game 1 and the line dropped from 26.5 to 25.5 — but at -104 juice on a line near his average in a hostile road environment where the Spurs will be more focused on stopping him, there's no edge. Redirect your Brunson money to the threes and assists props instead.

FAQ: NY Knicks Game 2 Props & NBA Finals Best Bets Tonight

What is the best Knicks prop bet for Game 2 on FanDuel? The best Knicks prop for Game 2 is Jalen Brunson 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 at +154. Brunson cleared this line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio this season, had 8 three-point attempts in Game 1 confirming the volume is there, and shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs all year. +154 is massive value on one cold shooting game.

What happened with the Knicks in NBA Finals Game 1? The Knicks won Game 1 on the road 105-95, erasing a 14-point deficit with a 51-28 closing run over the final 18 minutes. Brunson scored 30 points including 13 in the fourth quarter. KAT added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Hart had a career-high 15 rebounds. New York leads the series 1-0.

Why are Brunson's threes and OG's threes such good value in Game 2? The Knicks shot just 31% from three in Game 1 — their worst three-point performance of the entire 2026 playoffs, well below their 40.0% average. The market swung aggressively to the under on individual three-point props, creating plus-money value (Brunson +154, OG +146) on players who shoot 44% and 48% from three respectively against this Spurs defense.

What are the Knicks' Game 2 odds on FanDuel? The Spurs are -225 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread for Game 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Knicks are +180 on the moneyline. The total is set at 214.5 to 215.5.

What time does NBA Finals Game 2 tip off tonight? Game 2 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, broadcast on ABC.

Is KAT rebounds over 10.5 still worth betting after Game 1? Yes, though the juice tightened from -115 to -146 after he grabbed 12 in Game 1. The structural case remains: his Wemby-pull game plan creates interior rebounding opportunities, and the Spurs' increased desperation means more contested shots and available rebounds. He has hit over 10.5 in 9 of 14 playoff games. -146 is steep but justifiable.