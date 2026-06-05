Ultimate NY Knicks Game 2 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets on FanDuel
The New York Knicks stole Game 1 in San Antonio 105-95, erasing a 14-point third-quarter deficit on a Brunson-led 51-28 closing run. Now the Knicks head into Game 2 as a +180 underdog on FanDuel — with the market overreacting to a Spurs bounce-back that may not materialize. Here is your complete Game 2 FanDuel prop guide for every Knicks player, with adjusted lines, Game 1 context, and the same-game parlay to build tonight.
What Game 1 Tells Us About Game 2
The Knicks picked up 20 assists in Game 1 — a reflection of the ball movement that defines their best basketball — and the passing was on full display in the fourth quarter when they outscored San Antonio 29-19 to win going away.
Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner three with 1:02 left and a pull-up jumper with 38 seconds remaining to ice the game. The Spurs held a 14-point lead with under six minutes left in the third — and the Knicks still won by 10. The margin of this series is bigger than the scoreline suggests.
Tonight the market has overcorrected: San Antonio is -225 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread despite being beaten convincingly in the second half. The Knicks' individual props have been repriced down in reaction — creating real value on the over side across multiple players.
Key prop market shifts from Game 1 to Game 2:
- Brunson three-pointers held at 2.5 — market swung to under -210 after his 2-of-8 Game 1. Over is now +154 — massive value on a player who shot 44.8% from three against SA this season.
- Brunson assists dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 — after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. At +108, the over is strong value on a player averaging 6.6 APG in the playoffs.
- KAT rebounds held at 10.5 — he grabbed 12 in Game 1. Now juiced to -146, but still structurally sound.
- OG Anunoby threes now at +146 — after his 1-of-5 Game 1 cold night. His 48% playoff three-point average makes this an overreaction.
- Hart rebounds held at 8.5 — he posted a career-high 15 rebounds in Game 1. The line hasn't moved nearly enough.
Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 2
Every major Knicks player prop on FanDuel for tonight, with Game 1 results and line changes:
|Player
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Game 1
|Brunson
|Points
|25.5
|-104
|-122
|30 ✅
|Brunson
|Assists
|6.5
|+108
|-140
|2 ❌ (outlier)
|Brunson
|3PM
|2.5
|+154
|-210
|2-of-8 ❌
|Brunson
|Pts + Ast
|31.5
|-114
|-114
|32 ✅
|KAT
|Rebounds
|10.5
|-146
|+110
|12 ✅
|KAT
|Points
|16.5
|-115
|-115
|18 ✅
|OG Anunoby
|Points
|17.5
|-115
|-115
|—
|OG Anunoby
|3PM
|1.5
|+146
|-190
|1-of-5 ❌
|Bridges
|Points
|14.5
|-110
|-120
|—
|Bridges
|3PM
|1.5
|-118
|-112
|—
|Josh Hart
|Rebounds
|8.5
|-118
|-112
|15 ✅✅
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 5, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Jalen Brunson: Threes & Assists
This is the single best-value prop on the entire board tonight. Brunson went 2-of-8 from three in Game 1, and the market swung so aggressively to the under (-210) that the over is now priced at +154. That is a massive overcorrection for one cold shooting game from a player who shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs all season.
Brunson cleared the 2.5 three-pointer line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio this season — including a 5-of-12 three-point performance on December 31. His 8 attempts in Game 1 confirm the volume was absolutely there. The shots just didn't fall at his normal rate. At +154, the market is paying you to bet on mean reversion for one of the best big-game scorers in the league.
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The assists line dropped from 7.5 in Game 1 to 6.5 in Game 2 after Brunson's 2-assist performance — one of the lowest assist totals of his entire postseason career. Two assists in a game where the Knicks shot 31% from three is a direct consequence of missed three-pointers reducing kick-out opportunities — not a reflection of his playmaking ability.
When the Knicks shoot at their normal 40% tonight, those kick-out passes become made baskets and Brunson gets assists. His playoff average of 6.6 APG is right at this new 6.5 line, and the +108 means the market is treating his average output as a slight underdog play. That makes no sense.
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Karl-Anthony Towns: Rebounds Again
KAT delivered exactly what his Game 1 prop case predicted: 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. The line stayed at 10.5 but the juice tightened to -146, reflecting the market recognizing he's likely to hit this again. The -146 is steeper than Game 1's -115, but the underlying case is unchanged.
The Spurs will be more desperate and aggressive tonight, meaning more contested shots and more available rebounds. KAT's Wemby-pull scheme keeps Wembanyama away from the basket on offense, creating interior board opportunities. He has hit over 10.5 in 9 of 14 playoff games this postseason. The juice is high but the structural case is strong.
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OG Anunoby: The Value Play
This is the hidden gem of the Game 2 board. Anunoby shot just 1-of-5 from three in Game 1 — 20% for a player shooting 48% from three in the 2026 playoffs — and FanDuel's market has repriced the over to +146. That is an exceptional positive expected value bet: you are getting +146 on a player who makes nearly half of his three-point attempts in these playoffs.
FanDuel Research's own analysis calls this "a comparable value case" to Brunson's threes prop at +154. Both are grounded in the same thesis: the Knicks' team-wide 31% three-point shooting in Game 1 was a historic outlier, and multiple individual shooters will regress to their true rates tonight. Anunoby's 48% efficiency makes him one of the fastest to revert.
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Anunoby's playoff average of 19.7 PPG is comfortably above the 17.5 line. The Knicks have been a perfect 10-0 when he fires up at least 14 shots in the postseason. With his three-point shooting expected to normalize tonight, his point total should clear 17.5 without issue. At -115, this is a reasonable value play alongside the threes prop.
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Mikal Bridges: Points & Threes
Bridges is the steadiest Knick from a prop standpoint — 49% shooting, reliable double-digit scoring, and never misses games. His 14.4 season average is essentially the same as tonight's 14.5 line. In a hostile road game where the Knicks need every contributor, Bridges' role expands rather than contracts. The Spurs will prioritize stopping Brunson and KAT, leaving Bridges with clean looks off cuts and spot-up threes.
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Josh Hart: Hustle Prop Update
Hart posted a career-high 15 rebounds in Game 1 — nearly double the 8.5 line. The line held at 8.5 entering Game 2, meaning the market hasn't fully adjusted to what we saw. Hart was everywhere on the glass throughout the game, outworking the Spurs' bigs for loose balls and pushing pace off every miss. The structural case for his rebounding remains intact: Spurs' perimeter-heavy offense creates long rebounds that Hart is perfectly positioned to collect.
The risk here is real — 15 rebounds was a career-high outlier, and some regression toward his 7.4 season average is likely. But 8.5 is still well below even a moderate regression, and his hustle floor is elite. The -118 price is manageable given his Game 1 ceiling demonstration.
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Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay
The best individual value prop on the entire Game 2 board. Brunson shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs all season and cleared 2.5 threes in all three regular-season meetings. His 8 attempts in Game 1 confirm the volume is there. At +154, the market is paying a massive premium for one cold shooting night. Best bet on the board.
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+146 on a player shooting 48% from three in the 2026 playoffs. His Game 1 1-of-5 performance was an outlier driven by the same team-wide cold shooting night. FanDuel Research flagged this as a "comparable value case" to Brunson's threes prop. Both are must-plays tonight.
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Line dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. His playoff average of 6.6 APG is right at this number — and the +108 treats his average output as a slight underdog. When the Knicks' three-point shooting normalizes tonight, kick-out passes become assists again. Strong value at plus money.
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All three legs are grounded in the same Game 2 thesis: the Knicks' three-point shooting normalizes from 31% to their 40% playoff average, which simultaneously hits Brunson's and OG's three-pointer props, while KAT's rebounding case holds regardless of shooting outcomes. These legs correlate positively — a Knicks shooting bounce-back night helps all three hit together. Build this same-game parlay on FanDuel for exceptional combined value.
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He scored 30 in Game 1 and the line dropped from 26.5 to 25.5 — but at -104 juice on a line near his average in a hostile road environment where the Spurs will be more focused on stopping him, there's no edge. Redirect your Brunson money to the threes and assists props instead.