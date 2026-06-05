Game 2 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET NBA Finals 2026 · Jalen Brunson Props · FanDuel Sportsbook Jalen Brunson Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 2 FanDuel Guide

✅ Game 1 — Knicks Win NYK 105 — SAS 95 Brunson: 30 pts (13 in Q4) | 12-31 FG, 2-8 3PT | 2 ast | Series: NYK leads 1-0

30 PTS Game 1 12-31 FG (38.7%) 2-8 3PT (25%) 2 AST Game 1 13 Q4 PTS

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points to steal Game 1 on the road — but his box score tells two different stories. His shooting from three (2-of-8) and his playmaking (2 assists) were the worst single-game numbers of his playoff career. Tonight in Game 2, the market has repriced every Brunson line accordingly — and created enormous value on both his threes and assists props. Here's the complete FanDuel breakdown of every Brunson bet for tonight.

The Full Game 1 Story — Two Brunsons in One Box Score

🔥 Brunson in the Fourth Quarter — 2026 Playoffs 105 PTS in Q4 this postseason 59% FG in Q4 62% 3PT in Q4 93% FT in Q4 13 PTS in Q4 tonight Jalen Brunson is the most dominant fourth-quarter scorer in the 2026 postseason. In Game 1 he scored 13 of his 30 points in the final 12 minutes, including the corner three with 1:02 left that gave the Knicks a 97-95 lead and a pull-up jumper at 38 seconds that iced the game at 101-95. The rest of the box score is the context for tonight's prop value. Brunson took 31 field goal attempts — his most in any non-OT game all season — because the Knicks needed him to carry the scoring burden during their third-quarter deficit. That volume reduced his ability to orchestrate and distribute, directly suppressing his assist numbers. Tonight, with the Knicks coming in confident and less likely to trail by 14, expect a more balanced Brunson — and with it, more assists and better three-point efficiency.

Why the Game 1 outliers create value tonight:

2 assists was a career outlier. Brunson is averaging 6.6 APG in the 2026 playoffs. His 2-assist Game 1 was his lowest total of the entire postseason — directly caused by his 31-shot survival mode, not a reflection of his playmaking.

Brunson is averaging 6.6 APG in the 2026 playoffs. His 2-assist Game 1 was his lowest total of the entire postseason — directly caused by his 31-shot survival mode, not a reflection of his playmaking. 2-of-8 from three was a 25% clip. He shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs in the regular season and cleared 2.5 threes in every regular-season meeting. The volume (8 attempts) was there — the conversion rate was not.

He shot 44.8% from three against the Spurs in the regular season and cleared 2.5 threes in every regular-season meeting. The volume (8 attempts) was there — the conversion rate was not. 31 field goal attempts won't repeat. FanDuel Research notes it's "difficult to envision him taking on that same offensive workload again" with the Spurs sending more attention his way. Fewer isolation attempts = more playmaking = more assists.

FanDuel Research notes it's "difficult to envision him taking on that same offensive workload again" with the Spurs sending more attention his way. Fewer isolation attempts = more playmaking = more assists. The market has overreacted on every line. Both his threes (+154) and assists (+108) are at plus money — treating his average performance as an underdog play. That's the edge.

Brunson Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 2

Every Brunson prop on FanDuel for tonight, with Game 1 results and line movements:

Prop Line Over Under G1 Result Move Points 25.5 -104 -122 30 ✅ ↓ from 26.5 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +154 -210 2-of-8 ❌ No change Assists 6.5 +108 -140 2 ast ❌ ↓ from 7.5 Rebounds 3.5 +142 -192 3 reb — No change Points + Assists 31.5 -114 -114 32 ✅ ↓ from 33.5 Points + Rebounds 28.5 -118 -110 33 ✅ ↓ from 29.5 PRA 34.5 -108 -120 35 ✅ ↓ from 36.5 Double-Double — +320 -550 No No change

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 5, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

The key pattern: Brunson hit the Points, P+A, P+R, and PRA overs in Game 1 — clearing every combination prop — but missed the threes and assists overs as stand-alone bets. Tonight, the combination lines dropped slightly but the threes and assists are still at plus money. The mean reversion opportunity is concentrated in those two props.

3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+154) — The Best Bet on the Board

Brunson — 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +154 +154 Game 1: 2-of-8 (25%) ❌ vs. SA season: 44.8% from 3 Playoff 3PA/g: ~7.5 attempts Cleared 2.5 in all 3 RS games vs. SA This is the single best Brunson prop on FanDuel tonight. Brunson shot 2-of-8 from three in Game 1, and the market panicked — the under is now -210 and the over sits at +154. You are getting plus-money odds on a prop Brunson cleared in every single regular-season game against the Spurs this season. The volume case is bulletproof. He attempted 8 three-pointers in Game 1 — healthy Finals volume. His 25% conversion rate was the outlier. In the first round vs. Philadelphia he shot 44.8% from three. Against this specific Spurs defense, he has historically been effective from deep. FanDuel Research directly flagged this as a top-5 Game 2 prop, noting the +154 reflects a "market overreaction" and that the "25% conversion rate was well below his 40%+ playoff average." ✅ Case For Over+154 is exceptional value. Cleared 2.5 threes in all 3 RS games vs. SA. 8 attempts in G1 confirms volume. FanDuel Research's own team flagged this as their top threes prop. Mean reversion is coming. ❌ Case AgainstCastle was excellent defending Brunson's pull-up three attempts in G1. Spurs may be more disciplined on closeouts after film study. ECF showed multiple cold three-point stretches too. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+154) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Assists Over 6.5 (+108) — The Value Play

Brunson — Assists Over 6.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +108 +108 Game 1: 2 assists ❌ (season low) Playoff APG: 6.6 Line dropped from 7.5 ↓ 53.4% model probability — 7.1% edge Brunson's 2-assist Game 1 was directly caused by one thing: he attempted 31 field goals — his most in any non-OT game all season — because the Knicks needed him in survival mode. When you're the one scoring all the points during a comeback, you're not orchestrating. Tonight's dynamics change. The Knicks won't trail by 14 in the third quarter twice in a row. A more controlled game script means Brunson operates as a point guard first and scorer second — the natural state that produces his 6.6 playoff assists average. The Dimers model projects 53.4% probability on the over at +108, representing a 7.1% edge. Getting positive expected value at plus money on a player's average output is exactly the kind of line to target. ✅ Case For OverLine dropped from 7.5 to 6.5. His 2-assist G1 was survival mode, not playmaking failure. Playoff APG of 6.6 sits right at this line. 53.4% model probability. +108 is plus money on his average. ❌ Case AgainstSpurs may increase on-ball pressure on Brunson after he scored 30. If SA sends more doubles and traps, it disrupts his ability to find the open man on kick-out passes. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+108) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Points Over 25.5 (-104) — The Debate

Brunson — Points Over/Under 25.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · Over -104 / Under -122 -104 over Game 1: 30 pts ✅ Playoff PPG: 26.9 31 FGA in G1 — won't repeat This is the most genuinely contested Brunson prop tonight with legitimate arguments on both sides. The line dropped from 26.5 to 25.5 after his 30-point Game 1. The case for the over: Brunson is averaging 26.9 points in the playoffs and scored 30 in Game 1 against this exact defense. Against the Spurs specifically this season he scored 29 and 24 in the two regular-season meetings plus 25 in the NBA Cup Final — a floor that consistently clears 25.5. The case for the under: He needed 31 field goal attempts to get his 30 points — shooting just 38.7% — his most attempts in any non-OT game all season. If he regresses to normal 20-22 attempts, that scoring output likely drops to 22-26 range. The Spurs will send more defensive attention after he scored 13 in the fourth quarter to seal Game 1. Our recommendation: skip the points prop and put your Brunson money on the threes (+154) and assists (+108). The -104 doesn't match the value of the other lines. ✅ Case For Over26.9 playoff PPG above this line. Scored 25+ in all 3 RS meetings vs. SA. Line dropped from 26.5. He has the clutch gene to manufacture points even in off nights. ❌ Case Against31 FGA was unsustainable. Spurs sending more attention after 30 pts. Normal usage at his G1 FG% projects to 22-26 range. Under at -122 has real logic too. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Points Over 25.5 (-104) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Combo Props: PRA, P+A and More

Points + Assists Over 31.5 (-114) — Strong Value

Brunson had 32 combined points and assists in Game 1 (30+2), barely clearing even the old 33.5 line with his worst playmaking game of the season. The new 31.5 line at -114 is compelling: his playoff averages alone (26.9 pts + 6.6 ast = 33.5) clear this line by two full points. Even a conservative night (24 pts, 7 ast) easily clears 31.5. This is the cleanest combination bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Pts+Ast Over 31.5 (-114) — NBA Finals Game 2

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

PRA Over 34.5 (-108) — Near-Even Value

Brunson had 35 PRA in Game 1 (30+3+2), clearing the old 36.5 line by a whisker. The new 34.5 line at -108 is essentially asking whether he plays to last game's level or better. With both points and assists expected to normalize upward, this is near even-money on a line he just cleared with his worst playmaking game of the season.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson PRA Over 34.5 (-108) — NBA Finals Game 2

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

The Stephon Castle Factor

The defensive matchup: Stephon Castle guarded Brunson for the majority of Game 1 and held him to 38.7% shooting from the field — well below his 46.7% season average. But Brunson still scored 30 points, meaning Castle's pressure disrupted efficiency but couldn't contain volume. In Game 2, the Spurs will add defensive wrinkles — but the same fundamental tension remains, and Castle's pressure is precisely what creates the kick-out opportunities that drive Brunson's assists numbers.

Castle is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league at 22 years old — long, athletic, and tireless. He was instrumental in holding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in stretches during the WCF. Against Brunson in Game 1, he forced difficult mid-range looks and contested pull-up three attempts that went 2-of-8.

But here is the key counter-argument: Castle's pressure is what creates kick-out opportunities. Every time he sends help or traps on a ball screen, Brunson finds the open man. SGA averaged 8.9 assists per game against San Antonio in the WCF — directly because of Castle's aggressive on-ball style. Brunson has better shooters around him than OKC had. When those shooters start making threes tonight at their 40% playoff average rather than the 31% cold night of Game 1, the assist numbers spike simultaneously.

The Castle factor actually supports both the assists over and the threes over simultaneously on different causal paths: his pressure creates kick-outs (assists) and those kick-outs reach shooters like OG Anunoby (48% from three) who will convert at a higher rate tonight.

Best Bet Summary: Brunson on FanDuel Tonight

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 — +154 The best individual Brunson prop on the board and one of the best-value props in the entire series so far. He cleared this line in every regular-season game against the Spurs, shot 44.8% from three vs. Philadelphia, and had 8 attempts in Game 1 confirming the volume is there. At +154, the market is paying you to bet on a proven shooter's mean reversion after one cold night. FanDuel Research's own team flagged this as a top Game 2 prop. Do not miss this line. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+154) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Brunson Assists Over 6.5 — +108 Line dropped from 7.5 to 6.5 after his 2-assist outlier. His playoff average of 6.6 APG sits right at this line and the Dimers model shows a 53.4% probability representing a 7.1% edge. Plus money on his average output is too good to pass up. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+108) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Brunson Points + Assists Over 31.5 — -114 The cleanest combo bet on the board. His playoff averages alone (26.9 pts + 6.6 ast = 33.5) clear this 31.5 line by two full points. He cleared the old 33.5 line in Game 1 with his worst assist game of the season. Both components normalizing tonight makes this a high-confidence -114 play. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Pts+Ast Over 31.5 (-114) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Brunson 3PM Over 2.5 + Assists Over 6.5 + OG Anunoby 3PM Over 1.5 All three legs share the same thesis: the Knicks' three-point shooting normalizes from Game 1's 31% outlier. When Brunson hits threes, the Knicks win possessions that don't require him to take 31 shots — so more assists follow. OG's +146 adds massive combined value. These legs positively correlate. Build this same-game parlay on FanDuel for a strong combined return. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Brunson Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals Game 2 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Skip · FanDuel Points Over 25.5 (-104) Not a bad bet — his 26.9 playoff average clears this line — but -104 juice on a line near his average in a game where the Spurs will focus more heavily on stopping him offers no edge. The threes at +154 and assists at +108 are dramatically better uses of your Brunson money tonight.

FAQ: Jalen Brunson Props & NBA Finals Game 2 Best Bets

What is the best Jalen Brunson prop bet for Game 2 on FanDuel? The best Brunson prop for Game 2 on FanDuel is 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 at +154. He cleared this line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio, shot 44.8% from three vs. Philadelphia, and had 8 attempts in Game 1 confirming the volume is there. The market overreacted to one cold shooting night — +154 is exceptional value.

Why did Brunson only have 2 assists in Game 1? Brunson took 31 field goal attempts in Game 1 — his most in any non-overtime game all season — because the Knicks needed him to carry the scoring burden during their 14-point deficit comeback. In survival mode, he was scoring rather than orchestrating. FanDuel Research notes this was a "significant outlier driven by the Knicks' poor three-point shooting." His 6.6 playoff assists average will reassert itself in Game 2.

What are Brunson's full Game 2 props on FanDuel? Key Brunson Game 2 FanDuel lines: Points Over 25.5 (-104), 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 (+154), Assists Over 6.5 (+108), Points + Assists Over 31.5 (-114), PRA Over 34.5 (-108). All odds subject to change — confirm at FanDuel before wagering.

How is Brunson performing in the fourth quarter this postseason? Brunson is the dominant fourth-quarter scorer in the 2026 playoffs with 105 total Q4 points, shooting 59% from the field, 62% from three, and 93% from the free throw line in fourth quarters this postseason. He scored 13 of his 30 Game 1 points in the fourth quarter to seal the Knicks' win.

What time does Game 2 tip off tonight? Game 2 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, broadcast on ABC. The Spurs are -225 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread at FanDuel. The Knicks are +180.