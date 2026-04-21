MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/21/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shota Imanaga Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Nolan McLean Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Luis Gil Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Over Apr 21 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga is the strongest over for me among today’s strikeout prop bets. He enters with 31 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA, and the Chicago Cubs are favored at home with the total sitting at 8.5. That combination usually points to a stable workload and enough innings to chase a healthy K number. The Philadelphia Phillies have also been inconsistent offensively, which makes Imanaga one of the more enticing K overs on the slate.

Nolan McLean - Strikeouts Nolan McLean Over Apr 21 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nolan McLean has 28 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA, and the New York Mets are listed as a fairly strong home favorite. That matters because pitcher overs are most attractive when the market expects the starter to work from ahead and avoid damage early. Simeon Woods Richardson, the Minnesota Twins' starter, has struggled badly, which also improves McLean’s chances of pitching with a lead and staying in rhythm.

Luis Gil - Strikeouts Luis Gil Under Apr 21 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For an under, Luis Gil stands out. He has only 7 strikeouts so far and a 7.00 ERA, while the Boston Red Sox are sending out the sharper starter. Pitchers with shaky command and short-leash risk are under candidates, especially when they are facing pressure to navigate a strong lineup in Fenway. If you want one under among Tuesday’s strikeout prop bets, Gil is my favorite fade.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.