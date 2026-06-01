Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (23-37) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-38)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rockies.TV

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-200) | COL: (+168)

LAA: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

LAA: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 6-4, 2.65 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-6, 8.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Soriano (6-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Soriano starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Soriano's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 4-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 2-8 in Freeland's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (65.3%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -200 favorite at home.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Angels are +105 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -126.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Angels-Rockies on June 1, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season, with a -200 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 29-30-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have put together a 22-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

Colorado has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-31-2).

The Rockies are 31-28-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410) and total hits (50) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .493.

He ranks 97th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Trout hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 114th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has an OPS of .669, fueled by an OBP of .281 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Adell has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Jorge Soler is batting .212 with a .294 OBP and 31 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a slugging percentage of .443, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 55th in slugging.

Troy Johnston's .368 OBP and .424 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .310.

Including all qualified players, he is sixth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is leading the Rockies with 49 hits.

Jake McCarthy has eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .282.

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