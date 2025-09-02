MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 2
Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Nabil Crismatt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
- Adam Mazur (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
- Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 34 appearances
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals
- Mitch Farris (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138)
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals
- Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
- Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
New York Yankees at Houston Astros
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances