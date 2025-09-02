Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 2

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Nabil Crismatt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Adam Mazur (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 34 appearances

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Mitch Farris (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138)

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers