MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 9
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances