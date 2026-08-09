Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 9

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners