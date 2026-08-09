FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 9

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup