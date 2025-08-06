FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7

Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7

The Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to see on a Thursday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Nationals (44-68), Athletics (50-65)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 54.79%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 45.21%

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Mariners (61-53), White Sox (42-71)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -255
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 71.55%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 28.45%

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Pirates (49-66), Reds (60-55)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 53.60%
  • Reds Win Probability: 46.40%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Braves (47-65), Marlins (55-57)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.12%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

