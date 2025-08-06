Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7

The Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to see on a Thursday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob Lopez

Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Nationals (44-68), Athletics (50-65)

Nationals (44-68), Athletics (50-65) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.79%

54.79% Nationals Win Probability: 45.21%

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Smith

Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Smith Records: Mariners (61-53), White Sox (42-71)

Mariners (61-53), White Sox (42-71) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 71.55%

71.55% White Sox Win Probability: 28.45%

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Brady Singer

Paul Skenes vs. Brady Singer Records: Pirates (49-66), Reds (60-55)

Pirates (49-66), Reds (60-55) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Reds Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.60%

53.60% Reds Win Probability: 46.40%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSFL

MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Eury Pérez

Carlos Carrasco vs. Eury Pérez Records: Braves (47-65), Marlins (55-57)

Braves (47-65), Marlins (55-57) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%

54.88% Braves Win Probability: 45.12%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.