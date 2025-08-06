MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7
The Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to see on a Thursday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Nationals (44-68), Athletics (50-65)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -124
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.79%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.21%
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Mariners (61-53), White Sox (42-71)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -255
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 71.55%
- White Sox Win Probability: 28.45%
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Pirates (49-66), Reds (60-55)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.60%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.40%
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Braves (47-65), Marlins (55-57)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.12%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.