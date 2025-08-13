FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 13

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 13

Will Spencer Arrighetti strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Anthony DeSclafani surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
  • Nestor Cortes (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Dustin May (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

