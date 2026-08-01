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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 1

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

  • Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

  • Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs

  • David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

  • Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians

  • Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

  • Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

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