Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 1

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 7.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs

David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres