MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 1
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs
- David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels
- Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians
- Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
- Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances