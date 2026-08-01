Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 1

Saturday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CARD

SNET and CARD Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Mathews

Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Mathews Records: Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57)

Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.47%

63.47% Cardinals Win Probability: 36.53%

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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN

RAYS and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Jordan Hicks

Drew Rasmussen vs. Jordan Hicks Records: Rays (64-45), White Sox (58-51)

Rays (64-45), White Sox (58-51) Rays Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.51%

60.51% White Sox Win Probability: 39.49%

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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SEAM and MNNT

Fox Sports 1 and SEAM and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Connor Prielipp

Logan Gilbert vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Mariners (53-58), Twins (56-55)

Mariners (53-58), Twins (56-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -160

-160 Twins Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.51%

57.51% Twins Win Probability: 42.49%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MIAM

SNY and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Tyler Phillips

Zach Thornton vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Mets (47-64), Marlins (56-55)

Mets (47-64), Marlins (56-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.59%

51.59% Mets Win Probability: 48.41%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Andrew Abbott vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Reds (52-57), Pirates (55-56)

Reds (52-57), Pirates (55-56) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.44%

64.44% Reds Win Probability: 35.56%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Orioles (54-56), Phillies (57-53)

Orioles (54-56), Phillies (57-53) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.74%

54.74% Orioles Win Probability: 45.26%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Jacob deGrom

Ronel Blanco vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Astros (56-55), Rangers (55-55)

Astros (56-55), Rangers (55-55) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.42%

56.42% Astros Win Probability: 43.58%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Kohl Drake

Parker Messick vs. Kohl Drake Records: Guardians (56-55), Diamondbacks (58-52)

Guardians (56-55), Diamondbacks (58-52) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 58.53%

58.53% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.47%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Miles Mikolas

Reynaldo López vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Braves (65-45), Nationals (55-56)

Braves (65-45), Nationals (55-56) Braves Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.59%

57.59% Nationals Win Probability: 42.41%

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New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Max Fried

David Peterson vs. Max Fried Records: Cubs (62-48), Yankees (62-48)

Cubs (62-48), Yankees (62-48) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.35%

50.35% Yankees Win Probability: 49.65%

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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ROYL

COLR and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Luinder Avila

Ryan Feltner vs. Luinder Avila Records: Rockies (43-67), Royals (46-65)

Rockies (43-67), Royals (46-65) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.26%

57.26% Rockies Win Probability: 42.74%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle

Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Padres (56-54), Giants (47-63)

Padres (56-54), Giants (47-63) Padres Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.46%

50.46% Giants Win Probability: 49.54%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NESN

SportsNet LA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Payton Tolle

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Payton Tolle Records: Dodgers (69-41), Red Sox (58-51)

Dodgers (69-41), Red Sox (58-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.52%

64.52% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.48%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and BREW

ABTV and BREW Probable Pitchers: Brent Suter vs. Robert Gasser

Brent Suter vs. Robert Gasser Records: Angels (42-68), Brewers (68-41)

Angels (42-68), Brewers (68-41) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.31%

53.31% Angels Win Probability: 46.69%

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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN

NBCS-CA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Framber Valdez

Jack Perkins vs. Framber Valdez Records: Athletics (45-65), Tigers (52-58)

Athletics (45-65), Tigers (52-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.02%

55.02% Athletics Win Probability: 44.98%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.