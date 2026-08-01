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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 1

Saturday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Mathews
  • Records: Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.47%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 36.53%

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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Jordan Hicks
  • Records: Rays (64-45), White Sox (58-51)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -156
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 60.51%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.49%

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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SEAM and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Connor Prielipp
  • Records: Mariners (53-58), Twins (56-55)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -160
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.51%
  • Twins Win Probability: 42.49%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Tyler Phillips
  • Records: Mets (47-64), Marlins (56-55)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 51.59%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.41%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Reds (52-57), Pirates (55-56)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 64.44%
  • Reds Win Probability: 35.56%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Orioles (54-56), Phillies (57-53)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 54.74%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.26%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Astros (56-55), Rangers (55-55)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.42%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.58%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Kohl Drake
  • Records: Guardians (56-55), Diamondbacks (58-52)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 58.53%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.47%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Braves (65-45), Nationals (55-56)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 57.59%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 42.41%

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New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Cubs (62-48), Yankees (62-48)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.35%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 49.65%

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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Luinder Avila
  • Records: Rockies (43-67), Royals (46-65)
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 57.26%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 42.74%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle
  • Records: Padres (56-54), Giants (47-63)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 50.46%
  • Giants Win Probability: 49.54%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Dodgers (69-41), Red Sox (58-51)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.52%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 35.48%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Brent Suter vs. Robert Gasser
  • Records: Angels (42-68), Brewers (68-41)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.31%
  • Angels Win Probability: 46.69%

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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Athletics (45-65), Tigers (52-58)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.02%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.98%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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