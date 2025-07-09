MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 9
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances