Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 6
Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
- Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances