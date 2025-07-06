Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 6

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians