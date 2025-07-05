MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 5
Will Max Scherzer strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at New York Mets
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Athletics
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances