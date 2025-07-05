Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 5

Will Max Scherzer strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Athletics

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers