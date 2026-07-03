Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Luis Castillo record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners