MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Luis Castillo record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances