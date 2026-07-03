Argentina vs Cabo Verde World Cup Prediction, Will Messi Score the First Goal Tonight?

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 6PM ET · MESSI +195 IS THE BOARD'S CLEAR FAVORITE TO SCORE FIRST · ALVAREZ +300 AND LAUTARO +310 CLOSELY TIED FOR SECOND · NO GOALSCORER +1800 (SCORELESS AT 90 MIN) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MOREIRA +17500 · ARGENTINA TO ADVANCE -1800

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 · 6PM ET · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX Argentina To Advance -1800 · Messi already the all-time WC scoring leader (19) → R16 vs AUS/EGY

⚠️ How First Goalscorer Works This is a single-winner market covering 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — whoever scores the game's opening goal wins the bet, and nobody else's goals matter for this specific wager. Extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either. "No Goalscorer" pays out if the match is scoreless after 90 minutes, regardless of what happens in extra time.

📖 The Case For Messi Scoring First

Messi opened the scoring against Algeria in the 17th minute with a long-range strike, and he's been directly involved in the early stages of Argentina's attack in every group game this tournament. He's now the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 career goals, comfortably leads this tournament with six, and carries every incentive imaginable — extending his own record, pulling further ahead in the Golden Boot race, and doing it in what's almost certainly his final World Cup. Against a Cabo Verde side given just a 4.8% win probability tonight, there's no individual defender realistically capable of shutting him down for a full 90 minutes, let alone the opening exchanges.

⚖️ The Case Against

Cabo Verde's entire tournament has been built on a deep, disciplined defensive block that held Spain scoreless in the opener and drew with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia without a loss. Their plan tonight will almost certainly be to sit compact and absorb pressure for as long as possible, which historically tends to delay the opening goal against them rather than concede it early. Argentina also has a genuinely deep attacking cast — Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez are both live threats to beat Messi to the opening goal, and Argentina's own patient buildup play (rather than early transition chances) has sometimes meant the breakthrough comes later in the half rather than in the opening minutes.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina 8 goals in 3 group games Lionel Messi FW · Captain Opened the scoring vs Algeria in the 17th minute · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +195 Julián Álvarez FW Shortest non-Messi price · ⭐ VALUE PICK +300 Lautaro Martínez ST Scored vs Jordan, right behind Alvarez +310 Thiago Almada AM Creative attacking midfielder +650 Enzo Fernández CM Late-arriving midfield runner +800 Alexis Mac Allister CM Box-to-box, shoots from range +1100 Rodrigo De Paul MF Tireless engine, wide creative outlet +1600 No Goalscorer Scoreless at 90 min Pays if the match is level after regulation +1800 Cristian Romero CB Set-piece aerial option +2000 Nahuel Molina RB Attacking full-back option +2200 Lisandro Martínez CB Set-piece aerial option +2200 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Unbeaten through 3 draws Dailon Livramento ST Confirmed starting striker, yet to score at the WC · ⭐ TOP CPV PLAY +2700 Ryan Mendes MF Attacking midfield option +3000 Facundo Medina Note: Argentina CB Set-piece aerial option +3000 Willy Semedo MF Midfield option +3000 Jamiro Monteiro MF Midfield option +4500 Kevin Pina FW Scored the nation's first-ever WC goal vs Uruguay +6000 Sidny Cabral DEF Defensive depth +8000 Diney Borges CB Set-piece aerial option +10000 Pico Lopes CB Set-piece aerial option +10000 Deroy Duarte MF Midfield option +10000 Steven Moreira LB Longest price on the board +17500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Headline Bet Lionel Messi — First Goalscorer +195 $10→$29.50 He opened the scoring against Algeria with a long-range strike in the 17th minute. Against a heavy underdog with no individual answer for him, this is the board's clearest, best-supported pick. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Julián Álvarez — First Goalscorer +300 $10→$40 If it isn't Messi, Álvarez is the market's next most likely name — a bigger payout for a genuine part of Argentina's attacking core against an overmatched opponent. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Alvarez Lautaro Martínez — First Goalscorer +310 $10→$41 Practically identical pricing to Álvarez — pairing the two as separate singles covers Argentina's likely non-Messi route to the opening goal. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Contrarian Hedge No Goalscorer +1800 $10→$190 Cabo Verde have drawn Spain 0-0 already this tournament, proving they can hold a top-class attack scoreless for a full 90 minutes. Not a core play, but a live long shot if you believe the fairytale has one more chapter left.

📊 The Verdict: Will Messi Score First? The market's own pricing puts Messi's implied probability at roughly a third — genuinely short for a single-winner market with 20+ names on the board, and a clear reflection of how much this game is expected to run through him. Combined with his history of scoring early against weaker opposition (the 17th-minute opener vs Algeria) and Cabo Verde having no individual answer for him, this is a well-supported favorite rather than a pure narrative bet.

🎯 First Goalscorer Strategy Summary Best Overall Pick Lionel Messi (+195) The board's clear favorite, backed by real precedent from his own tournament and the sheer talent gap tonight. Best Value If Not Messi Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez (+300 / +310) Nearly identical pricing between Argentina's two other proven scorers — either single is a reasonable complement to a Messi bet. Avoid Any Cabo Verde player beyond Livramento Every other Cabo Verde name sits at four figures or beyond — pure lottery-ticket territory against this level of opposition. ⚠️ First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Cabo Verde First Goalscorer · Tonight · 6PM ET Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel Now Messi +195 · Alvarez +300 · Lautaro +310

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +195 · Julian Alvarez +300 · Lautaro Martinez +310 · Thiago Almada +650 · Enzo Fernandez +800 · Alexis Mac Allister +1100 · Rodrigo De Paul +1600 · No Goalscorer +1800 · Cristian Romero +2000 · Nahuel Molina +2200 · Lisandro Martinez +2200 · Dailon Livramento +2700 · Ryan Mendes +3000 · Facundo Medina +3000 · Willy Semedo +3000 · Jamiro Monteiro +4500 · Kevin Pina +6000 · Sidny Cabral +8000 · Diney Borges +10000 · Pico Lopes +10000 · Deroy Duarte +10000 · Steven Moreira +17500 · Argentina To Advance -1800 · Messi is the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 19 career goals · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER