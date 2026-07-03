Argentina vs Cabo Verde World Cup Prediction, Will Messi Score the First Goal Tonight?
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Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Will Messi Score the First Goal?
Full first goalscorer board · Analysis · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Messi Scoring First
Messi opened the scoring against Algeria in the 17th minute with a long-range strike, and he's been directly involved in the early stages of Argentina's attack in every group game this tournament. He's now the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 career goals, comfortably leads this tournament with six, and carries every incentive imaginable — extending his own record, pulling further ahead in the Golden Boot race, and doing it in what's almost certainly his final World Cup. Against a Cabo Verde side given just a 4.8% win probability tonight, there's no individual defender realistically capable of shutting him down for a full 90 minutes, let alone the opening exchanges.
⚖️ The Case Against
Cabo Verde's entire tournament has been built on a deep, disciplined defensive block that held Spain scoreless in the opener and drew with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia without a loss. Their plan tonight will almost certainly be to sit compact and absorb pressure for as long as possible, which historically tends to delay the opening goal against them rather than concede it early. Argentina also has a genuinely deep attacking cast — Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez are both live threats to beat Messi to the opening goal, and Argentina's own patient buildup play (rather than early transition chances) has sometimes meant the breakthrough comes later in the half rather than in the opening minutes.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
He opened the scoring against Algeria with a long-range strike in the 17th minute. Against a heavy underdog with no individual answer for him, this is the board's clearest, best-supported pick.
If it isn't Messi, Álvarez is the market's next most likely name — a bigger payout for a genuine part of Argentina's attacking core against an overmatched opponent.
Practically identical pricing to Álvarez — pairing the two as separate singles covers Argentina's likely non-Messi route to the opening goal.
Cabo Verde have drawn Spain 0-0 already this tournament, proving they can hold a top-class attack scoreless for a full 90 minutes. Not a core play, but a live long shot if you believe the fairytale has one more chapter left.
The market's own pricing puts Messi's implied probability at roughly a third — genuinely short for a single-winner market with 20+ names on the board, and a clear reflection of how much this game is expected to run through him. Combined with his history of scoring early against weaker opposition (the 17th-minute opener vs Algeria) and Cabo Verde having no individual answer for him, this is a well-supported favorite rather than a pure narrative bet.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +195 · Julian Alvarez +300 · Lautaro Martinez +310 · Thiago Almada +650 · Enzo Fernandez +800 · Alexis Mac Allister +1100 · Rodrigo De Paul +1600 · No Goalscorer +1800 · Cristian Romero +2000 · Nahuel Molina +2200 · Lisandro Martinez +2200 · Dailon Livramento +2700 · Ryan Mendes +3000 · Facundo Medina +3000 · Willy Semedo +3000 · Jamiro Monteiro +4500 · Kevin Pina +6000 · Sidny Cabral +8000 · Diney Borges +10000 · Pico Lopes +10000 · Deroy Duarte +10000 · Steven Moreira +17500 · Argentina To Advance -1800 · Messi is the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 19 career goals · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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