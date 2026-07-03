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Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
🏆
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · UPDATED ODDS · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Friday July 3 · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium · Miami Gardens, FL · FOX

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Updated Prediction & Best Bets

Updated for kickoff · Messi returns to the XI · Latest FanDuel odds

ARG -1800 To Advance · Messi Anytime -200 · Correct Score 2-0 +420
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MESSI CONFIRMED RETURNING TO THE STARTING XI AFTER RESTING VS JORDAN — NOW ON 7 CONSECUTIVE WC GAMES WITH A GOAL · GENUINE LINEUP QUESTIONS: ROMERO VS OTAMENDI (CB), MEDINA VS TAGLIAFICO (LB), LAUTARO VS ALVAREZ (STRIKE PARTNER) · MESSI ANYTIME -200 · BTTS NO -240 · CORRECT SCORE ARG 2-0 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +420
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX
🇦🇷 Argentina
vs 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
Messi Back In The XI President Predicted a 1-0 Upset
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ARG -700
CPV +2000 · Draw +650
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ARG -1800 · CPV +1120
Confirmed Today: Messi Back In The Starting XI
After being rested to the bench for the meaningless Jordan finale (where he still came on and scored a free-kick), Messi returns to Argentina's starting XI for tonight's knockout opener. He's now scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches. Three real lineup questions remain: Cristian Romero (recovering from a knee knock) or Nicolás Otamendi at centre-back; Facundo Medina or a recovered Nicolás Tagliafico at left-back; and Lautaro Martínez or Julián Álvarez as Messi's strike partner — one Argentine outlet reports Lautaro is currently "ahead" in that battle.

📖 Match Preview

Argentina swept Group J and now bring back their strongest available lineup for the first knockout test of their title defense. Lionel Scaloni's plan is straightforward: patient buildup through midfield, width from Molina and whoever plays left-back, and pockets for Messi to dictate the game from a slightly withdrawn role, with Romero and Lisandro Martínez's aggressive centre-back pairing (if Romero is fit) providing defensive cover behind it all.

Cabo Verde's plan hasn't changed all tournament — stay compact, stay disciplined, and make Argentina work for every yard. It's the same approach that held Spain scoreless in the opener. The country's president has publicly backed a 1-0 upset, and while that's almost certainly wishful thinking against a fully-loaded Argentina side, this Cabo Verde team has made a habit of exceeding expectations all summer.

📋 Predicted Lineups — Three Real Questions

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Romero/Otamendi ⚠️ · Lisandro Martínez · Medina/Tagliafico ⚠️
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister · Thiago Almada
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ ✅ · Lautaro/Álvarez ⚠️
Notable subs: whichever of Lautaro/Alvarez doesn't start · Giovani Lo Celso
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde · 4-5-1
GK
Vozinha ⭐
DEF
Steven Moreira · Pico Lopes · Diney Borges · Sidny Cabral
MID
Ryan Mendes · Deroy Duarte · Kevin Pina · Jamiro Monteiro · Willy Semedo
LONE ST
Dailon Livramento
Compact, narrow, disciplined — same shape that held Spain scoreless

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Argentina 2-0
Unchanged as the board's shortest exact scoreline — a comfortable, controlled win without needing a blowout
+420
$10→$52
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Foundation Play
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed back in the starting XI, riding a 7-game World Cup scoring streak into a match against a side given almost no chance tonight
-200
$20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Covers The Strike-Partner Uncertainty
Lautaro Martínez & Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer (each)
Both tied at the board's second-shortest price — with the starting striker role still genuinely uncertain, backing both as separate singles removes the guesswork
-120
$12→$10 profit (each)
⭐ Best Bet #4 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams to Score — No
Cabo Verde have a "chronic finishing problem" per multiple previews, and Argentina's aggressive centre-back pairing has been excellent all tournament
-240
$24→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Headline Prop
Lionel Messi — First Goalscorer
Board's clear favorite in a single-winner market — he opened the scoring against Algeria and remains the most likely player to make the breakthrough tonight
+190
$10→$29
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Argentina to advance + Messi anytime goal + Both Teams to Score No
Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Messi's remarkable current form, and Cabo Verde's well-documented scoring struggles. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · World Cup R32 · Tonight
Argentina 2–0 Cabo Verde
Messi breaks the deadlock, whichever of Lautaro or Álvarez starts adds a second, and Cabo Verde's remarkable run ends with a clean, respectable defeat.
Confidence
HIGH
Messi's confirmed return to the XI removes the last real uncertainty from Argentina's side. The correct score board's own shortest price (2-0) matches this call exactly, and BTTS No at -240 backs up the clean-sheet expectation given Cabo Verde's documented finishing struggles.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight · 6PM ET · FOX
Bet Argentina vs Cabo Verde on FanDuel
Messi anytime -200 · Correct score 2-0 +420 · BTTS No -240
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +650 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1900 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1120 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -200, Lautaro Martinez -120, Julian Alvarez -120, Almada +190, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +350, De Paul +490, Romero +650, Molina +700, L.Martinez +800, Livramento +900 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -220, Lautaro -185, Almada -125, Enzo Fernandez -105 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -475, Almada -190, Enzo Fernandez -165 · First Goalscorer: Messi +190, Lautaro +300, Alvarez +310, Almada +650, Enzo Fernandez +850, Mac Allister +1100 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +600, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6500, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5500, 4-0 +750, 4-1 +1900, 4-2 +8000 (extended grid to 8-0 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes +184 / No -240 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · Messi confirmed returning to the starting XI, now on 7 consecutive World Cup games with a goal · Romero (knee) vs Otamendi at CB, Medina vs Tagliafico at LB, and Lautaro vs Alvarez as Messi's strike partner all genuinely uncertain · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Argentina vs Cape Verde prediction, picks, preview, lineups and best bets today. Make your selections. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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