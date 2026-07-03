Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Messi returns to the XI · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Argentina swept Group J and now bring back their strongest available lineup for the first knockout test of their title defense. Lionel Scaloni's plan is straightforward: patient buildup through midfield, width from Molina and whoever plays left-back, and pockets for Messi to dictate the game from a slightly withdrawn role, with Romero and Lisandro Martínez's aggressive centre-back pairing (if Romero is fit) providing defensive cover behind it all.
Cabo Verde's plan hasn't changed all tournament — stay compact, stay disciplined, and make Argentina work for every yard. It's the same approach that held Spain scoreless in the opener. The country's president has publicly backed a 1-0 upset, and while that's almost certainly wishful thinking against a fully-loaded Argentina side, this Cabo Verde team has made a habit of exceeding expectations all summer.
📋 Predicted Lineups — Three Real Questions
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +650 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1900 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1120 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -200, Lautaro Martinez -120, Julian Alvarez -120, Almada +190, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +350, De Paul +490, Romero +650, Molina +700, L.Martinez +800, Livramento +900 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -220, Lautaro -185, Almada -125, Enzo Fernandez -105 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -475, Almada -190, Enzo Fernandez -165 · First Goalscorer: Messi +190, Lautaro +300, Alvarez +310, Almada +650, Enzo Fernandez +850, Mac Allister +1100 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +600, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6500, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5500, 4-0 +750, 4-1 +1900, 4-2 +8000 (extended grid to 8-0 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes +184 / No -240 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · Messi confirmed returning to the starting XI, now on 7 consecutive World Cup games with a goal · Romero (knee) vs Otamendi at CB, Medina vs Tagliafico at LB, and Lautaro vs Alvarez as Messi's strike partner all genuinely uncertain · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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