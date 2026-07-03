Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

⚡ UPDATED: MESSI CONFIRMED RETURNING TO THE STARTING XI AFTER RESTING VS JORDAN — NOW ON 7 CONSECUTIVE WC GAMES WITH A GOAL · GENUINE LINEUP QUESTIONS: ROMERO VS OTAMENDI (CB), MEDINA VS TAGLIAFICO (LB), LAUTARO VS ALVAREZ (STRIKE PARTNER) · MESSI ANYTIME -200 · BTTS NO -240 · CORRECT SCORE ARG 2-0 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +420

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Messi Back In The XI President Predicted a 1-0 Upset FD Moneyline (90 min) ARG -700 CPV +2000 · Draw +650 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ARG -1800 · CPV +1120

✅ Confirmed Today: Messi Back In The Starting XI After being rested to the bench for the meaningless Jordan finale (where he still came on and scored a free-kick), Messi returns to Argentina's starting XI for tonight's knockout opener. He's now scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches. Three real lineup questions remain: Cristian Romero (recovering from a knee knock) or Nicolás Otamendi at centre-back; Facundo Medina or a recovered Nicolás Tagliafico at left-back; and Lautaro Martínez or Julián Álvarez as Messi's strike partner — one Argentine outlet reports Lautaro is currently "ahead" in that battle.

📖 Match Preview

Argentina swept Group J and now bring back their strongest available lineup for the first knockout test of their title defense. Lionel Scaloni's plan is straightforward: patient buildup through midfield, width from Molina and whoever plays left-back, and pockets for Messi to dictate the game from a slightly withdrawn role, with Romero and Lisandro Martínez's aggressive centre-back pairing (if Romero is fit) providing defensive cover behind it all.

Cabo Verde's plan hasn't changed all tournament — stay compact, stay disciplined, and make Argentina work for every yard. It's the same approach that held Spain scoreless in the opener. The country's president has publicly backed a 1-0 upset, and while that's almost certainly wishful thinking against a fully-loaded Argentina side, this Cabo Verde team has made a habit of exceeding expectations all summer.

📋 Predicted Lineups — Three Real Questions

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Romero/Otamendi ⚠️ · Lisandro Martínez · Medina/Tagliafico ⚠️ MID Rodrigo De Paul · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister · Thiago Almada ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ ✅ · Lautaro/Álvarez ⚠️ Notable subs: whichever of Lautaro/Alvarez doesn't start · Giovani Lo Celso 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde · 4-5-1 GK Vozinha ⭐ DEF Steven Moreira · Pico Lopes · Diney Borges · Sidny Cabral MID Ryan Mendes · Deroy Duarte · Kevin Pina · Jamiro Monteiro · Willy Semedo LONE ST Dailon Livramento Compact, narrow, disciplined — same shape that held Spain scoreless

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Argentina 2-0 Unchanged as the board's shortest exact scoreline — a comfortable, controlled win without needing a blowout +420 $10→$52 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Foundation Play Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed back in the starting XI, riding a 7-game World Cup scoring streak into a match against a side given almost no chance tonight -200 $20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Covers The Strike-Partner Uncertainty Lautaro Martínez & Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer (each) Both tied at the board's second-shortest price — with the starting striker role still genuinely uncertain, backing both as separate singles removes the guesswork -120 $12→$10 profit (each) ⭐ Best Bet #4 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Cabo Verde have a "chronic finishing problem" per multiple previews, and Argentina's aggressive centre-back pairing has been excellent all tournament -240 $24→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Headline Prop Lionel Messi — First Goalscorer Board's clear favorite in a single-winner market — he opened the scoring against Algeria and remains the most likely player to make the breakthrough tonight +190 $10→$29

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Argentina to advance + Messi anytime goal + Both Teams to Score No Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Messi's remarkable current form, and Cabo Verde's well-documented scoring struggles. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · World Cup R32 · Tonight Argentina 2–0 Cabo Verde Messi breaks the deadlock, whichever of Lautaro or Álvarez starts adds a second, and Cabo Verde's remarkable run ends with a clean, respectable defeat. Confidence HIGH Messi's confirmed return to the XI removes the last real uncertainty from Argentina's side. The correct score board's own shortest price (2-0) matches this call exactly, and BTTS No at -240 backs up the clean-sheet expectation given Cabo Verde's documented finishing struggles.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight · 6PM ET · FOX Bet Argentina vs Cabo Verde on FanDuel Messi anytime -200 · Correct score 2-0 +420 · BTTS No -240

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +650 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1900 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1120 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -200, Lautaro Martinez -120, Julian Alvarez -120, Almada +190, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +350, De Paul +490, Romero +650, Molina +700, L.Martinez +800, Livramento +900 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -220, Lautaro -185, Almada -125, Enzo Fernandez -105 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -475, Almada -190, Enzo Fernandez -165 · First Goalscorer: Messi +190, Lautaro +300, Alvarez +310, Almada +650, Enzo Fernandez +850, Mac Allister +1100 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +600, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6500, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5500, 4-0 +750, 4-1 +1900, 4-2 +8000 (extended grid to 8-0 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes +184 / No -240 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · Messi confirmed returning to the starting XI, now on 7 consecutive World Cup games with a goal · Romero (knee) vs Otamendi at CB, Medina vs Tagliafico at LB, and Lautaro vs Alvarez as Messi's strike partner all genuinely uncertain · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER