Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup
Subscribe to our newsletter
Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · The all-time World Cup scoring king · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board is topped, unsurprisingly, by the man who just became the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. Lionel Messi's -195 is the shortest price on the entire sheet, with Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez tied directly behind him at -125 apiece — a genuine three-man tier at the top reflecting Argentina's attacking depth against a heavy underdog. Thiago Almada's +185 is the clear next name down, ahead of Enzo Fernández (+250) and Alexis Mac Allister (+340).
On Cabo Verde's side, the board reflects their tournament-long defensive discipline more than any individual attacking threat — Dailon Livramento, their most consistent starting forward, sits all the way out at +900, and no Cabo Verde player carries a price inside four figures. That's a direct signal of how much this board expects Argentina's attack to dominate proceedings, and how little the market expects from Cabo Verde going the other way.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Six goals this tournament, including two multi-goal games in three, against a Cabo Verde side given just a 4.8% win probability tonight. The clearest, safest expression of vintage Messi on this entire board.
Priced identically to Lautaro Martínez, reflecting genuine uncertainty about which striker gets the nod or the bulk of the minutes — either represents strong value given Argentina's attacking depth against this opponent.
Argentina's confirmed number-9 option for stretches of this tournament, with a proven finishing record against similarly overmatched opposition. Pairing him with Álvarez as separate singles covers Argentina's likely striker rotation.
He's led the line for Cabo Verde in every game this tournament without yet finding the net — a genuine long shot, but the only Cabo Verde attacker priced under four figures if you want a stake in the fairytale continuing a little longer.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Cristian Romero (+650) and Lisandro Martínez (+800) both carry live corner-kick prices for Argentina against a Cabo Verde side that will defend set pieces deep in numbers. On Cabo Verde's side, Kevin Pina (+2200) — who scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal against Uruguay — is the only other name worth a speculative dart beyond Livramento.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -195 · Lautaro Martinez -125 · Julian Alvarez -125 · Thiago Almada +185 · Enzo Fernandez +250 · Alexis Mac Allister +340 · Rodrigo De Paul +480 · Cristian Romero +650 · Nahuel Molina +750 · Lisandro Martinez +800 · Dailon Livramento +900 · Facundo Medina +950 · Willy Semedo +1000 · Ryan Mendes +1100 · Jamiro Monteiro +1600 · Kevin Pina +2200 · Sidny Cabral +2700 · Deroy Duarte +3300 · Pico Lopes +3500 · Diney Borges +3500 · Steven Moreira +6500 · Argentina To Advance -1800 · Cabo Verde given a 4.8% win probability tonight · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Who scores a goal today in the Argentina vs Cabo Verde world cup match? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.