Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 6PM ET · MESSI -195 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · LAUTARO -125 AND ALVAREZ -125 TIED FOR 2ND · ALMADA +185 · ENZO FERNANDEZ +250 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MOREIRA +6500 (CPV TOP) · ARGENTINA TO ADVANCE -1800 · CABO VERDE GIVEN JUST A 4.8% WIN PROBABILITY

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 · 6PM ET · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX Argentina To Advance -1800 · BTTS No -230 · Over 2.5 -168 → R16 vs AUS/EGY

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given how heavily favored Argentina are tonight, Scaloni has shown a willingness to manage minutes for key players once a result is comfortable, which is worth factoring in for anyone betting late-game scoring props.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board is topped, unsurprisingly, by the man who just became the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. Lionel Messi's -195 is the shortest price on the entire sheet, with Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez tied directly behind him at -125 apiece — a genuine three-man tier at the top reflecting Argentina's attacking depth against a heavy underdog. Thiago Almada's +185 is the clear next name down, ahead of Enzo Fernández (+250) and Alexis Mac Allister (+340).

On Cabo Verde's side, the board reflects their tournament-long defensive discipline more than any individual attacking threat — Dailon Livramento, their most consistent starting forward, sits all the way out at +900, and no Cabo Verde player carries a price inside four figures. That's a direct signal of how much this board expects Argentina's attack to dominate proceedings, and how little the market expects from Cabo Verde going the other way.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers 8 goals in 3 group games, unbeaten Lionel Messi FW · Captain All-time WC scoring leader (19) · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -195 Lautaro Martínez ST Scored vs Jordan, tied 2nd shortest on the board -125 Julián Álvarez FW Tied 2nd shortest, key rotation/starting option · ⭐ VALUE PICK -125 Thiago Almada AM Creative attacking midfielder +185 Enzo Fernández CM Late-arriving midfield runner +250 Alexis Mac Allister CM Box-to-box, shoots from range +340 Rodrigo De Paul MF Assisted vs Algeria, tireless engine +480 Cristian Romero CB Set-piece aerial option +650 Nahuel Molina RB Attacking full-back option +750 Lisandro Martínez CB Set-piece aerial option +800 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Scorers Unbeaten, 3 draws, smallest nation ever in WC knockouts Dailon Livramento ST Confirmed starting striker, yet to score at the WC · ⭐ TOP CPV PLAY +900 Facundo Medina Note: Argentina CB Set-piece aerial option +950 Willy Semedo MF Midfield option +1000 Ryan Mendes MF Attacking midfield option +1100 Jamiro Monteiro MF Midfield option +1600 Kevin Pina FW Scored the nation's first-ever WC goal vs Uruguay +2200 Sidny Cabral DEF Defensive depth +2700 Deroy Duarte MF Midfield option +3300 Pico Lopes CB Set-piece aerial option +3500 Diney Borges CB Set-piece aerial option +3500 Steven Moreira LB Longest price on the board +6500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer All-time leading WC scorer (19) Scored in every group game this tournament -195 $19.50→$10 profit Six goals this tournament, including two multi-goal games in three, against a Cabo Verde side given just a 4.8% win probability tonight. The clearest, safest expression of vintage Messi on this entire board. Verdict · Confirmed -195, board favorite · 2 units The anchor play on a board with no serious competition at the top. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer Tied for the board's 2nd-shortest price -125 $12.50→$10 profit Priced identically to Lautaro Martínez, reflecting genuine uncertainty about which striker gets the nod or the bulk of the minutes — either represents strong value given Argentina's attacking depth against this opponent. Verdict · Confirmed -125, strong value · 1-2 units A genuine co-favorite behind Messi. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Proven Scorer Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Goalscorer Scored vs Jordan last time out -125 $12.50→$10 profit Argentina's confirmed number-9 option for stretches of this tournament, with a proven finishing record against similarly overmatched opposition. Pairing him with Álvarez as separate singles covers Argentina's likely striker rotation. Verdict · Confirmed -125, tied second-shortest · 1-2 units Strong, proven finisher at a shared best-on-board price. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Cabo Verde's Best Play Dailon Livramento — Anytime Goalscorer Longshot, but the only real Cabo Verde play +900 $10→$100 He's led the line for Cabo Verde in every game this tournament without yet finding the net — a genuine long shot, but the only Cabo Verde attacker priced under four figures if you want a stake in the fairytale continuing a little longer. Verdict · Confirmed +900, pure long shot · Fun money The board's clear signal of where Cabo Verde's (slim) hope lies.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight 6PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi All-time record holder, board favorite · 2 units -195 ⭐⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez Best value, tied 2nd shortest · 1-2 units -125 ⭐⭐⭐ Lautaro Martínez Proven scorer, tied 2nd shortest · 1-2 units -125 ⭐ Dailon Livramento Cabo Verde's only real longshot play · Fun money +900

🎲 Longshot Watch: Argentina's Set-Piece Threats Cristian Romero (+650) and Lisandro Martínez (+800) both carry live corner-kick prices for Argentina against a Cabo Verde side that will defend set pieces deep in numbers. On Cabo Verde's side, Kevin Pina (+2200) — who scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal against Uruguay — is the only other name worth a speculative dart beyond Livramento.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (-195) + Julián Álvarez Anytime (-125) — as separate singles Argentina's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Cabo Verde defense that's been resilient but hasn't faced attacking talent at this level. Multi-Scorer Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (-195) + Lautaro Martínez Anytime (-125) — as separate singles Covers two of Argentina's three genuine goalscoring tiers, reflecting the attacking depth behind Messi. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Cabo Verde Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 6PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Messi -195 · Alvarez -125 · Lautaro -125

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -195 · Lautaro Martinez -125 · Julian Alvarez -125 · Thiago Almada +185 · Enzo Fernandez +250 · Alexis Mac Allister +340 · Rodrigo De Paul +480 · Cristian Romero +650 · Nahuel Molina +750 · Lisandro Martinez +800 · Dailon Livramento +900 · Facundo Medina +950 · Willy Semedo +1000 · Ryan Mendes +1100 · Jamiro Monteiro +1600 · Kevin Pina +2200 · Sidny Cabral +2700 · Deroy Duarte +3300 · Pico Lopes +3500 · Diney Borges +3500 · Steven Moreira +6500 · Argentina To Advance -1800 · Cabo Verde given a 4.8% win probability tonight · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER