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Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup
Argentina vs Cabo Verde Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight, Friday July 3 · Kickoff 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · The all-time World Cup scoring king · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Messi -195 · Lautaro -125 · Alvarez -125 · Almada +185 · Enzo Fernandez +250
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 6PM ET · MESSI -195 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · LAUTARO -125 AND ALVAREZ -125 TIED FOR 2ND · ALMADA +185 · ENZO FERNANDEZ +250 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MOREIRA +6500 (CPV TOP) · ARGENTINA TO ADVANCE -1800 · CABO VERDE GIVEN JUST A 4.8% WIN PROBABILITY
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 · 6PM ET · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
Argentina To Advance -1800 · BTTS No -230 · Over 2.5 -168
→ R16 vs AUS/EGY
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given how heavily favored Argentina are tonight, Scaloni has shown a willingness to manage minutes for key players once a result is comfortable, which is worth factoring in for anyone betting late-game scoring props.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board is topped, unsurprisingly, by the man who just became the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. Lionel Messi's -195 is the shortest price on the entire sheet, with Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez tied directly behind him at -125 apiece — a genuine three-man tier at the top reflecting Argentina's attacking depth against a heavy underdog. Thiago Almada's +185 is the clear next name down, ahead of Enzo Fernández (+250) and Alexis Mac Allister (+340).

On Cabo Verde's side, the board reflects their tournament-long defensive discipline more than any individual attacking threat — Dailon Livramento, their most consistent starting forward, sits all the way out at +900, and no Cabo Verde player carries a price inside four figures. That's a direct signal of how much this board expects Argentina's attack to dominate proceedings, and how little the market expects from Cabo Verde going the other way.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers 8 goals in 3 group games, unbeaten
Lionel Messi FW · Captain
All-time WC scoring leader (19) · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-195
Lautaro Martínez ST
Scored vs Jordan, tied 2nd shortest on the board
-125
Julián Álvarez FW
Tied 2nd shortest, key rotation/starting option · ⭐ VALUE PICK
-125
Thiago Almada AM
Creative attacking midfielder
+185
Enzo Fernández CM
Late-arriving midfield runner
+250
Alexis Mac Allister CM
Box-to-box, shoots from range
+340
Rodrigo De Paul MF
Assisted vs Algeria, tireless engine
+480
Cristian Romero CB
Set-piece aerial option
+650
Nahuel Molina RB
Attacking full-back option
+750
Lisandro Martínez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+800
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Scorers Unbeaten, 3 draws, smallest nation ever in WC knockouts
Dailon Livramento ST
Confirmed starting striker, yet to score at the WC · ⭐ TOP CPV PLAY
+900
Facundo Medina Note: Argentina CB
Set-piece aerial option
+950
Willy Semedo MF
Midfield option
+1000
Ryan Mendes MF
Attacking midfield option
+1100
Jamiro Monteiro MF
Midfield option
+1600
Kevin Pina FW
Scored the nation's first-ever WC goal vs Uruguay
+2200
Sidny Cabral DEF
Defensive depth
+2700
Deroy Duarte MF
Midfield option
+3300
Pico Lopes CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3500
Diney Borges CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3500
Steven Moreira LB
Longest price on the board
+6500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
All-time leading WC scorer (19) Scored in every group game this tournament
-195
$19.50→$10 profit

Six goals this tournament, including two multi-goal games in three, against a Cabo Verde side given just a 4.8% win probability tonight. The clearest, safest expression of vintage Messi on this entire board.

Verdict · Confirmed -195, board favorite · 2 units
The anchor play on a board with no serious competition at the top.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value
Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer
Tied for the board's 2nd-shortest price
-125
$12.50→$10 profit

Priced identically to Lautaro Martínez, reflecting genuine uncertainty about which striker gets the nod or the bulk of the minutes — either represents strong value given Argentina's attacking depth against this opponent.

Verdict · Confirmed -125, strong value · 1-2 units
A genuine co-favorite behind Messi.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Proven Scorer
Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored vs Jordan last time out
-125
$12.50→$10 profit

Argentina's confirmed number-9 option for stretches of this tournament, with a proven finishing record against similarly overmatched opposition. Pairing him with Álvarez as separate singles covers Argentina's likely striker rotation.

Verdict · Confirmed -125, tied second-shortest · 1-2 units
Strong, proven finisher at a shared best-on-board price.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Cabo Verde's Best Play
Dailon Livramento — Anytime Goalscorer
Longshot, but the only real Cabo Verde play
+900
$10→$100

He's led the line for Cabo Verde in every game this tournament without yet finding the net — a genuine long shot, but the only Cabo Verde attacker priced under four figures if you want a stake in the fairytale continuing a little longer.

Verdict · Confirmed +900, pure long shot · Fun money
The board's clear signal of where Cabo Verde's (slim) hope lies.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight 6PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi
All-time record holder, board favorite · 2 units
-195
⭐⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez
Best value, tied 2nd shortest · 1-2 units
-125
⭐⭐⭐ Lautaro Martínez
Proven scorer, tied 2nd shortest · 1-2 units
-125
⭐ Dailon Livramento
Cabo Verde's only real longshot play · Fun money
+900
🎲 Longshot Watch: Argentina's Set-Piece Threats

Cristian Romero (+650) and Lisandro Martínez (+800) both carry live corner-kick prices for Argentina against a Cabo Verde side that will defend set pieces deep in numbers. On Cabo Verde's side, Kevin Pina (+2200) — who scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal against Uruguay — is the only other name worth a speculative dart beyond Livramento.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (-195) + Julián Álvarez Anytime (-125) — as separate singles
Argentina's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Cabo Verde defense that's been resilient but hasn't faced attacking talent at this level.
Multi-Scorer Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (-195) + Lautaro Martínez Anytime (-125) — as separate singles
Covers two of Argentina's three genuine goalscoring tiers, reflecting the attacking depth behind Messi.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Cabo Verde Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 6PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Messi -195 · Alvarez -125 · Lautaro -125
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -195 · Lautaro Martinez -125 · Julian Alvarez -125 · Thiago Almada +185 · Enzo Fernandez +250 · Alexis Mac Allister +340 · Rodrigo De Paul +480 · Cristian Romero +650 · Nahuel Molina +750 · Lisandro Martinez +800 · Dailon Livramento +900 · Facundo Medina +950 · Willy Semedo +1000 · Ryan Mendes +1100 · Jamiro Monteiro +1600 · Kevin Pina +2200 · Sidny Cabral +2700 · Deroy Duarte +3300 · Pico Lopes +3500 · Diney Borges +3500 · Steven Moreira +6500 · Argentina To Advance -1800 · Cabo Verde given a 4.8% win probability tonight · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Who scores a goal today in the Argentina vs Cabo Verde world cup match? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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