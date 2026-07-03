Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 4

Will Yordan Alvarez or Junior Caminero hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 63 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners