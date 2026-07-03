MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 4
Will Yordan Alvarez or Junior Caminero hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Sean Keys (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games