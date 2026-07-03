Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Pick and Best Bet for World Cup Round of 32 Today

Colombia vs. Ghana Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-154)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Colombia matches up with Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction World Cup Today

In Friday's nightcap, I see the defenses winning out.

Colombia have been very impressive, winning twice and totaling seven points to beat Portugal for the top spot in Group K. Colombia have done it with defense as they've been an under-friendly side, scoring just four times while conceding only once. Over their past five matches (including two pre-tourney friendlies), Colombia have given up only two goals.

It's a similar story for Ghana. There have been just four total goals across Ghana's three group matches, and they kept a clean sheet versus England so they've proven their defense can hold up against elite opposition.

Across the tournament, we've seen some of the open, attacking play from the group stages give way to a more cagey, cautious style in the knockouts. That's exactly the type of match both of these sides prefer, and when you add in Columbia's elite D, I think the stage is set for a low-scoring match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.