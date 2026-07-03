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Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Australia vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Friday July 3 · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Arlington, TX · FOX

Australia vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Salah Injury News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

EGY -152 To Advance · AUS +124 · Draw +180 · First-Ever WC Meeting · Salah A Game-Time Decision
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: EGY +140 ML · AUS +260 · DRAW +180 (90 MIN) · EGY -152 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES +130 · UNDER 2.5 -250 · SALAH ANYTIME +200 — GENUINE GAME-TIME DECISION WITH A HAMSTRING STRAIN · MARMOUSH +250 IS THE SAFER EGYPT PLAY · AUSTRALIA HAVE NEVER WON A WC KNOCKOUT MATCH · EGYPT'S FIRST KNOCKOUT APPEARANCE SINCE 1934
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tomorrow · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
🇦🇺 Australia
vs 🇪🇬 Egypt
Group D 2nd · Never Won a KO Match Group G 2nd · Unbeaten · 1st KO Since 1934
FD Moneyline (90 min)
EGY +140
AUS +260 · Draw +180
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
EGY -152 · AUS +124
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes +130
BTTS No -166
U2.5 -250
O2.5 +198
U1.5 +136
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Someone makes history tomorrow at AT&T Stadium. Tony Popovic's Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match in their history, losing to Italy in 2006 and eventual champions Argentina in 2022. They finished second in Group D behind co-host USA — a 2-0 opening win over Türkiye, a 0-2 loss to the USA, and a 0-0 draw with Paraguay that was enough for both sides to advance.

Egypt are making their first appearance in a World Cup knockout round since 1934 — a tournament that predates the group-stage format entirely. Hossam Hassan's side remain unbeaten: a draw with Belgium, a landmark first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand (3-1), and a hard-fought draw with Iran. Five different players scored across those three games, a genuine sign of depth beyond their one global superstar.

That superstar's fitness is the single biggest story heading into this match. Mohamed Salah went off just past the hour mark against Iran with a hamstring strain, reportedly asking to be substituted himself, and remains a genuine game-time decision. He's trained in parts of the week but missed other sessions. If he can't go — or isn't himself — Omar Marmoush inherits a heavier creative burden on a side that's otherwise dealing with several other fitness doubts across the back line.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇺 Australia
Jacob Italiano — unavailable
Matthew Leckie — hamstring, unavailable
Harry Souttar — leads a resolute back line
Nestory Irankunda — 2 goals this tournament
✅ Otherwise full squad available
🇪🇬 Egypt
⚠️ Mohamed Salah — hamstring strain, game-time decision
Ahmed Fatouh — hamstring tear, OUT
⚠️ Mohamed Abdelmonem — ankle, doubtful
⚠️ Hamdy Fathy — groin, doubtful
Mohanad Lasheen — suspended

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇺 Australia · 4-2-3-1
GK
Patrick Beach
DEF
Jason Geria · Harry Souttar · Cameron Burgess · Jordan Bos
MID
Jackson Irvine · Aiden O'Neill
ATT
Connor Metcalfe · Nestory Irankunda ⭐ · Cristian Volpato
LONE ST
Mohamed Toure
Notable subs: Awer Mabil · Ajdin Hrustic · Alessandro Circati
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mohamed El Shenawy
DEF
Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim ⚠️ · Karim Hafez ⚠️
MID
Marwan Attia · Emam Ashour
ATT
Mostafa Zico · Mohamed Salah ⚠️ · Trézéguet
LONE ST
Omar Marmoush ⭐
If Salah is out: Zizo or Ibrahim Adel steps into the front line
🎯 Tactical Preview

Australia's whole gameplan should hinge on keeping Salah quiet if he plays — their compact defensive shape and Aziz Behich's experience on the left have been effective all tournament, but Salah's directness against tired legs late in games is exactly the matchup that's decided knockout ties before.

If Egypt's midfield engine — Ashour and company — wins the middle third, the pace of Marmoush and (if fit) Salah on the transition becomes very difficult for Australia to contain. If not, Australia's own break through Irankunda and Volpato is their clearest route to a historic knockout win.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings (most recent: Nov 2010)
Egypt won 3-0 in Cairo
First-ever World Cup meeting
Tomorrow
Australia all-time WC knockout record
0 wins in 2 tries
Egypt's last WC knockout appearance
1934 (pre-group-stage era)
Egypt clean sheets, last 13 matches
6
Australia xG-against per shot faced (tournament)
2nd best of 32 teams

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Egypt To Advance
More proven individual quality and five different scorers in the group stage, even accounting for Salah's fitness doubt · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-152
$15.20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Both Sides Carry Threats
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Egypt's back line is genuinely patched together right now, and Australia's counter-attack through Irankunda has produced goals all tournament — a real chance for a goals-both-ways result
+130
$10→$13
⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Safer Egypt Play
Omar Marmoush — Anytime Goalscorer
Inherits the central creative and finishing burden whether or not Salah plays — a safer way to back Egypt's attack than leaning entirely on an uncertain fitness call
+250
$10→$35
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Defensive Units Collide
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Two genuinely resolute defenses (Egypt's low concession rate, Australia's tournament-best expected-goals-against figure) point toward a tight, low-event knockout match
-250
$25→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · High Upside, Contingent
Mohamed Salah — Anytime Goalscorer
Board's shortest price if he plays — but confirm his fitness status right up to kickoff before betting this one, given the hamstring strain
+200
$10→$30
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Egypt to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Omar Marmoush anytime goal
Builds on Egypt's favorite status, both banged-up defenses, and Marmoush's central role regardless of Salah's fitness. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Australia vs Egypt · World Cup R32 · Tomorrow
Egypt 2–1 Australia
Marmoush and either Salah or Trézéguet get Egypt through, Irankunda makes Australia earn it late. Egypt reach their first-ever World Cup Round of 16.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Egypt's individual quality gives them the edge, but this is genuinely close — a resolute Australia side that limited Spain-level expected-goals-against numbers all tournament, combined with Salah's uncertain fitness, means this could easily go the distance. If Salah is limited or unavailable, this becomes a much more even contest than the -152 price suggests.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Australia vs Egypt · Tomorrow · 2PM ET · FOX
Bet Australia vs Egypt on FanDuel
Marmoush anytime +250 · BTTS Yes +130 · Egypt to advance -152
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Australia +260 / Draw +180 / Egypt +140 · 2 Up Early Payout: Australia +240 / Draw +180 / Egypt +140 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Australia +124 / Egypt -152 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Salah +200, Marmoush +250, Toure +300, Irankunda +340, Trezeguet +360, Yengi +370, Zico +370, Zizo +430 · To Score or Assist: Salah +115, Marmoush +155, Trezeguet +200, Toure +210, Zico +210, Zizo +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Marmoush -185, Salah -160, Toure -140, Irankunda -130, Trezeguet -120, Yengi -115 · First Goalscorer: Salah +490, No Goalscorer +550, Marmoush +600, Toure +700, Irankunda +800, Zico +800, Trezeguet +800 · BTTS Yes +130 / No -166 · O/U 1.5: -168 / +136 · O/U 2.5: +198 / -250 · O/U 3.5: +520 / -800 · Mohamed Salah a game-time decision with a hamstring strain · Ahmed Fatouh out (hamstring tear), Mohanad Lasheen suspended for Egypt · Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie both unavailable for Australia · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Make your bets as Australia takes on Egypt in today's world cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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