Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Australia vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Salah Injury News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Someone makes history tomorrow at AT&T Stadium. Tony Popovic's Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match in their history, losing to Italy in 2006 and eventual champions Argentina in 2022. They finished second in Group D behind co-host USA — a 2-0 opening win over Türkiye, a 0-2 loss to the USA, and a 0-0 draw with Paraguay that was enough for both sides to advance.
Egypt are making their first appearance in a World Cup knockout round since 1934 — a tournament that predates the group-stage format entirely. Hossam Hassan's side remain unbeaten: a draw with Belgium, a landmark first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand (3-1), and a hard-fought draw with Iran. Five different players scored across those three games, a genuine sign of depth beyond their one global superstar.
That superstar's fitness is the single biggest story heading into this match. Mohamed Salah went off just past the hour mark against Iran with a hamstring strain, reportedly asking to be substituted himself, and remains a genuine game-time decision. He's trained in parts of the week but missed other sessions. If he can't go — or isn't himself — Omar Marmoush inherits a heavier creative burden on a side that's otherwise dealing with several other fitness doubts across the back line.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Australia's whole gameplan should hinge on keeping Salah quiet if he plays — their compact defensive shape and Aziz Behich's experience on the left have been effective all tournament, but Salah's directness against tired legs late in games is exactly the matchup that's decided knockout ties before.
If Egypt's midfield engine — Ashour and company — wins the middle third, the pace of Marmoush and (if fit) Salah on the transition becomes very difficult for Australia to contain. If not, Australia's own break through Irankunda and Volpato is their clearest route to a historic knockout win.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Australia +260 / Draw +180 / Egypt +140 · 2 Up Early Payout: Australia +240 / Draw +180 / Egypt +140 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Australia +124 / Egypt -152 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Salah +200, Marmoush +250, Toure +300, Irankunda +340, Trezeguet +360, Yengi +370, Zico +370, Zizo +430 · To Score or Assist: Salah +115, Marmoush +155, Trezeguet +200, Toure +210, Zico +210, Zizo +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Marmoush -185, Salah -160, Toure -140, Irankunda -130, Trezeguet -120, Yengi -115 · First Goalscorer: Salah +490, No Goalscorer +550, Marmoush +600, Toure +700, Irankunda +800, Zico +800, Trezeguet +800 · BTTS Yes +130 / No -166 · O/U 1.5: -168 / +136 · O/U 2.5: +198 / -250 · O/U 3.5: +520 / -800 · Mohamed Salah a game-time decision with a hamstring strain · Ahmed Fatouh out (hamstring tear), Mohanad Lasheen suspended for Egypt · Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie both unavailable for Australia · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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