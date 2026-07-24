Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 24

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Rhett Lowder surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Athletics at Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays