MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 24
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Rhett Lowder surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Athletics at Minnesota Twins
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances