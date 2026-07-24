MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 24
Will Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 94 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 102 games (has homered in 28.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 66 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Lucas Spence (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- LaMonte Wade (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Athletics at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 102 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Petey Halpin (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 77 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 95 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)