Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 24

Will Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 94 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 94 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 102 games (has homered in 28.4% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 102 games (has homered in 28.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 24% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 66 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 66 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Lucas Spence (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games LaMonte Wade (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Athletics at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays