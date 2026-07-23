F1 Hungarian GP Odds: Who Are the Favorites for This Week's Hungarian Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Hungarian GP Odds 2026: F1 Odds This Week

Full Hungarian GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli +160 Lewis Hamilton +380 Charles Leclerc +470 George Russell +650 Lando Norris +850 Max Verstappen +850 Oscar Piastri +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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