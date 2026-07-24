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Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely To Get a Hit July 24, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely To Get a Hit July 24, 2026
⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely to Get a Hit

Ranked picks across 7 games · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Seven games headline Friday's slate. Below are the 15 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven.

⭐ Top 5 Picks

⭐ #1 · Blue Jays 1B Fri 7:16 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B
-330
Blue Jays @ Red Sox · Fri 7:16 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Astros DH Fri 7:41 PM ET · Tied For Board's Shortest Price
Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH
-330
Astros @ White Sox · Fri 7:41 PM ET
⭐ #3 · Athletics SS Fri 8:11 PM ET
Jacob Wilson · Athletics SS
-320
Athletics @ Twins · Fri 8:11 PM ET
#4 · Pirates CF Fri 6:41 PM ET
Jake Mangum · Pirates CF
-290
Cubs @ Pirates · Fri 6:41 PM ET
#5 · Dodgers OF Fri 7:11 PM ET
Andy Pages · Dodgers OF
-290
Dodgers @ Mets · Fri 7:11 PM ET

📋 Picks 6–15

# Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds
6 Ernie Clement 2B Jays @ Red Sox · 7:16p -290
7 Tyler Soderstrom C A's @ Twins · 8:11p -290
8 Jordan Walker OF Reds @ Cardinals -290
9 Alec Burleson 3B Reds @ Cardinals -280
10 Bo Bichette SS Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p -270
11 Jeremy Peña SS Astros @ White Sox · 7:41p -260
12 Shohei Ohtani DH Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p -260
13 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p -260
14 Junior Caminero 3B Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p -250
15 Yandy Díaz 1B Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p -250
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Friday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Guerrero Jr. -330 · Alvarez -330 · Wilson -320
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -330 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, Fri 7:16 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez -330 (Astros @ White Sox, Fri 7:41 PM ET) · Jacob Wilson -320 (Athletics @ Twins, Fri 8:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -290 (Cubs @ Pirates, Fri 6:41 PM ET) · Andy Pages -290 (Dodgers @ Mets, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Ernie Clement -290 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox) · Tyler Soderstrom -290 (Athletics @ Twins) · Jordan Walker -290 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Alec Burleson -280 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Bo Bichette -270 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Jeremy Pena -260 (Astros @ White Sox) · Shohei Ohtani -260 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Pete Crow-Armstrong -260 (Cubs @ Pirates) · Junior Caminero -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Yandy Diaz -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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