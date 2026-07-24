Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely To Get a Hit July 24, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely to Get a Hit Ranked picks across 7 games · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Seven games headline Friday's slate. Below are the 15 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven. ⭐ Top 5 Picks ⭐ #1 · Blue Jays 1B Fri 7:16 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B -330 Blue Jays @ Red Sox · Fri 7:16 PM ET ⭐ #2 · Astros DH Fri 7:41 PM ET · Tied For Board's Shortest Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH -330 Astros @ White Sox · Fri 7:41 PM ET ⭐ #3 · Athletics SS Fri 8:11 PM ET Jacob Wilson · Athletics SS -320 Athletics @ Twins · Fri 8:11 PM ET #4 · Pirates CF Fri 6:41 PM ET Jake Mangum · Pirates CF -290 Cubs @ Pirates · Fri 6:41 PM ET #5 · Dodgers OF Fri 7:11 PM ET Andy Pages · Dodgers OF -290 Dodgers @ Mets · Fri 7:11 PM ET 📋 Picks 6–15 # Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds 6 Ernie Clement 2B Jays @ Red Sox · 7:16p -290 7 Tyler Soderstrom C A's @ Twins · 8:11p -290 8 Jordan Walker OF Reds @ Cardinals -290 9 Alec Burleson 3B Reds @ Cardinals -280 10 Bo Bichette SS Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p -270 11 Jeremy Peña SS Astros @ White Sox · 7:41p -260 12 Shohei Ohtani DH Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p -260 13 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p -260 14 Junior Caminero 3B Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p -250 15 Yandy Díaz 1B Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p -250 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Friday's Full Slate Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now Guerrero Jr. -330 · Alvarez -330 · Wilson -320 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -330 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, Fri 7:16 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez -330 (Astros @ White Sox, Fri 7:41 PM ET) · Jacob Wilson -320 (Athletics @ Twins, Fri 8:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -290 (Cubs @ Pirates, Fri 6:41 PM ET) · Andy Pages -290 (Dodgers @ Mets, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Ernie Clement -290 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox) · Tyler Soderstrom -290 (Athletics @ Twins) · Jordan Walker -290 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Alec Burleson -280 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Bo Bichette -270 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Jeremy Pena -260 (Astros @ White Sox) · Shohei Ohtani -260 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Pete Crow-Armstrong -260 (Cubs @ Pirates) · Junior Caminero -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Yandy Diaz -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.