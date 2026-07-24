Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely To Get a Hit July 24, 2026

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⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Likely to Get a Hit
Ranked picks across 7 games · All odds FanDuel
Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Seven games headline Friday's slate. Below are the 15 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven.
⭐ Top 5 Picks
⭐ #1 · Blue Jays 1B
Fri 7:16 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B
Blue Jays @ Red Sox · Fri 7:16 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Astros DH
Fri 7:41 PM ET · Tied For Board's Shortest Price
Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH
Astros @ White Sox · Fri 7:41 PM ET
⭐ #3 · Athletics SS
Fri 8:11 PM ET
Jacob Wilson · Athletics SS
Athletics @ Twins · Fri 8:11 PM ET
#4 · Pirates CF
Fri 6:41 PM ET
Cubs @ Pirates · Fri 6:41 PM ET
#5 · Dodgers OF
Fri 7:11 PM ET
Dodgers @ Mets · Fri 7:11 PM ET
📋 Picks 6–15
#
Player
Matchup · Time (ET)
Odds
6
Ernie Clement 2B
Jays @ Red Sox · 7:16p
-290
7
Tyler Soderstrom C
A's @ Twins · 8:11p
-290
8
Jordan Walker OF
Reds @ Cardinals
-290
9
Alec Burleson 3B
Reds @ Cardinals
-280
10
Bo Bichette SS
Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p
-270
11
Jeremy Peña SS
Astros @ White Sox · 7:41p
-260
12
Shohei Ohtani DH
Dodgers @ Mets · 7:11p
-260
13
Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p
-260
14
Junior Caminero 3B
Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p
-250
15
Yandy Díaz 1B
Guardians @ Rays · 7:11p
-250
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation
Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Friday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Guerrero Jr. -330 · Alvarez -330 · Wilson -320
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -330 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, Fri 7:16 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez -330 (Astros @ White Sox, Fri 7:41 PM ET) · Jacob Wilson -320 (Athletics @ Twins, Fri 8:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -290 (Cubs @ Pirates, Fri 6:41 PM ET) · Andy Pages -290 (Dodgers @ Mets, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Ernie Clement -290 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox) · Tyler Soderstrom -290 (Athletics @ Twins) · Jordan Walker -290 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Alec Burleson -280 (Reds @ Cardinals) · Bo Bichette -270 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Jeremy Pena -260 (Astros @ White Sox) · Shohei Ohtani -260 (Dodgers @ Mets) · Pete Crow-Armstrong -260 (Cubs @ Pirates) · Junior Caminero -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Yandy Diaz -250 (Guardians @ Rays) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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