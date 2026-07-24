Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The MLB slate on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Rockies Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (64-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-63)
- Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rockies.TV
Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-230) | COL: (+190)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 5-3, 3.20 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 9-4, 4.76 ERA
The probable starters are Shane Drohan (5-3) for the Brewers and Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4) for the Rockies. Drohan and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Drohan's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sugano starts, the Rockies are 12-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies have an 11-6 record in Sugano's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (73.2%)
Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Brewers, Colorado is the underdog at +190, and Milwaukee is -230 playing at home.
Brewers vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Rockies are -115 to cover, and the Brewers are -102.
Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Rockies on July 24 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with 49 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Milwaukee has been a -230 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 102 opportunities.
- The Brewers are 54-48-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have won 41% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-59).
- Colorado is 5-12 (winning just 29.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.
- In the 102 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-52-3).
- The Rockies are 55-47-0 ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .452.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 52nd in slugging.
- William Contreras has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Jake Bauers has 80 hits and is batting .256 this season.
- Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.
- Chourio brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with four walks and two RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a .381 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Rockies. He's batting .297.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Hunter Goodman's 92 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is 71st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Jake McCarthy has 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .305.
- Kyle Karros is batting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 6/7/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/6/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
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