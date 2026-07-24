Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (64-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-63)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rockies.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-230) | COL: (+190)

MIL: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-115)

MIL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 5-3, 3.20 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 9-4, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Drohan (5-3) for the Brewers and Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4) for the Rockies. Drohan and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Drohan's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sugano starts, the Rockies are 12-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies have an 11-6 record in Sugano's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (73.2%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Brewers, Colorado is the underdog at +190, and Milwaukee is -230 playing at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Rockies are -115 to cover, and the Brewers are -102.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Rockies on July 24 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 49 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has been a -230 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 102 opportunities.

The Brewers are 54-48-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 41% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-59).

Colorado is 5-12 (winning just 29.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

In the 102 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-52-3).

The Rockies are 55-47-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .452.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

William Contreras has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jake Bauers has 80 hits and is batting .256 this season.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Chourio brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with four walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a .381 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Rockies. He's batting .297.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman's 92 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 71st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jake McCarthy has 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .305.

Kyle Karros is batting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/7/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/6/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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