MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely To Hit a Homer Today July 24, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Friday Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Six games headline Friday night's slate. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Astros DH Fri 7:41 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +220 Tied for the shortest price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in baseball, on the road against the White Sox. Astros @ White Sox · Fri 7:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Twins CF Fri 8:11 PM ET · Tied For The Board's Shortest Price Byron Buxton · Twins CF +220 Comfortably the top-priced power option in this matchup, ahead of Shea Langeliers, in a home game against the Athletics. Athletics @ Twins · Fri 8:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #3 · Rays 3B Fri 7:11 PM ET Junior Caminero · Rays 3B +300 The top-priced power option in this matchup against Cleveland, comfortably ahead of Rhys Hoskins. One of the most explosive young bats in the league right now. Guardians @ Rays · Fri 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Mets RF Fri 7:11 PM ET Juan Soto · Mets RF +310 The top-priced Met on the board, edging out teammate Francisco Alvarez, in a marquee home matchup against the Dodgers. Dodgers @ Mets · Fri 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Cardinals 3B Fri 8:16 PM ET Alec Burleson · Cardinals 3B +390 The top-priced Cardinal on a deep 20-player board for this matchup, narrowly ahead of Jordan Walker, at home against Cincinnati. Reds @ Cardinals · Fri 8:16 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Friday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Alvarez +220 · Buxton +220 · Caminero +300 · Soto +310 · Burleson +390 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +220 (Astros @ White Sox, Fri 7:41 PM ET) · Byron Buxton +220 (Athletics @ Twins, Fri 8:11 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +300 (Guardians @ Rays, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Juan Soto +310 (Dodgers @ Mets, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Alec Burleson +390 (Reds @ Cardinals, Fri 8:16 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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