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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely To Hit a Homer Today July 24, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely To Hit a Homer Today July 24, 2026
⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Friday

Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Six games headline Friday night's slate. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup.

⭐ Pick #1 · Astros DH Fri 7:41 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH
+220

Tied for the shortest price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in baseball, on the road against the White Sox.

Astros @ White Sox · Fri 7:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
⭐ Pick #2 · Twins CF Fri 8:11 PM ET · Tied For The Board's Shortest Price
Byron Buxton · Twins CF
+220

Comfortably the top-priced power option in this matchup, ahead of Shea Langeliers, in a home game against the Athletics.

Athletics @ Twins · Fri 8:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #3 · Rays 3B Fri 7:11 PM ET
Junior Caminero · Rays 3B
+300

The top-priced power option in this matchup against Cleveland, comfortably ahead of Rhys Hoskins. One of the most explosive young bats in the league right now.

Guardians @ Rays · Fri 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #4 · Mets RF Fri 7:11 PM ET
Juan Soto · Mets RF
+310

The top-priced Met on the board, edging out teammate Francisco Alvarez, in a marquee home matchup against the Dodgers.

Dodgers @ Mets · Fri 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #5 · Cardinals 3B Fri 8:16 PM ET
Alec Burleson · Cardinals 3B
+390

The top-priced Cardinal on a deep 20-player board for this matchup, narrowly ahead of Jordan Walker, at home against Cincinnati.

Reds @ Cardinals · Fri 8:16 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Friday's Full Slate
Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now
Alvarez +220 · Buxton +220 · Caminero +300 · Soto +310 · Burleson +390
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +220 (Astros @ White Sox, Fri 7:41 PM ET) · Byron Buxton +220 (Athletics @ Twins, Fri 8:11 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +300 (Guardians @ Rays, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Juan Soto +310 (Dodgers @ Mets, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Alec Burleson +390 (Reds @ Cardinals, Fri 8:16 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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