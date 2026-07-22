Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 22

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks

Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners