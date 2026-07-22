MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 22
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances