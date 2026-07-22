Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 22

Will Brandon Lowe or Trent Grisham go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +176 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+176 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 87 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners