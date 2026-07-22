Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (63-37) vs. New York Mets (42-59)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SNY

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184)

MIL: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 3-1, 2.97 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-1, 2.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Logan Henderson (3-1) to the mound, while Christian Scott (3-1) will answer the bell for the Mets. Henderson and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Henderson's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Mets have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Scott's 13 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in three of Scott's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.4%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Brewers, New York is the underdog at +120, and Milwaukee is -142 playing at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Mets are -184 to cover, and the Brewers are +152.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Brewers-Mets on July 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 48 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 27-17 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 54-46-0 against the spread.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 35 total times this season. They've finished 8-27 in those games.

New York has played in 13 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer without a win.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-48-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets are 43-55-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .261 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 while slugging .457.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season. He's batting .277.

Among all qualified, he ranks 40th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 79 hits. He is batting .256 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 76 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .407 and has 83 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .287 and slugging .547.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is ninth in slugging.

Bo Bichette is slugging .375 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/10/2025: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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