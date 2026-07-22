Giants vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Royals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (42-58) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-60)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | KC: (-102)

SF: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

SF: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-8, 3.98 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-6, 4.39 ERA

The probable starters are Landen Roupp (7-8) for the Giants and Seth Lugo (3-6) for the Royals. Roupp and his team have a record of 7-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team has been victorious in 16.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-5. The Royals have a 10-10-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Giants vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59.2%)

Giants vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Royals Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Giants are +136 to cover, and the Royals are -164.

Giants vs Royals Over/Under

Giants versus Royals on July 22 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Royals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 97 chances this season.

The Giants are 43-54-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 24-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Kansas City has gone 20-35 (36.4%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-48-1).

The Royals have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 43-54-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 58th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 101 hits. He is batting .275 this season and has 37 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .303 with a .424 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Lee takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with .

Rafael Devers is batting .243 with a .313 OBP and 53 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.350) and slugging percentage (.450). He's batting .279.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone has 87 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Michael Massey is batting .267 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Giants vs Royals Head to Head

7/20/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/20/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/22/2024: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/21/2024: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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