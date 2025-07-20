FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 20

Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies

  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

  • Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

