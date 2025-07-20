Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 20

Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners