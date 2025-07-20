MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 20
Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances