Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 19
Will Brandon Pfaadt strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances