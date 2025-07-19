FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Saturday's MLB Strikeout Props - July 19

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 19

Will Brandon Pfaadt strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

