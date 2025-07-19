Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 19

Will Brandon Pfaadt strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks