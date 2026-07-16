MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 16
Will Kyle Schwarber or Juan Soto go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 32 HR in 93 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 86 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)