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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 12

Will Trey Yesavage strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres

  • Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

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