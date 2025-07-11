FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jonathan Cannon exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

  • Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup