MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jonathan Cannon exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances