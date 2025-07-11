Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jonathan Cannon exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds