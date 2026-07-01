England vs DR Congo Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo? Best Prop Bets
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Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo?
Best prop bets · Brace watch · Full odds breakdown · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For a Kane Brace
Kane already has two goals in three group games this tournament — he opened the scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia and got on the board again in the 2-0 win over Panama, going quiet only in the scoreless draw with Ghana. Zoom out further and the form is even more extreme: Kane has scored roughly ten goals across England's last run of competitive fixtures under Thomas Tuchel, a rate that puts him in the conversation as one of the most in-form strikers left in the tournament.
The scenario also favors him. Kane is England's primary penalty taker, and DR Congo are set up to defend deep, absorb pressure, and concede territory for long stretches — exactly the kind of game where a stray challenge in the box produces a spot kick. A converted penalty on top of a game-state goal is one of the cleanest, lowest-variance routes to a multi-goal game in football, and it's baked into every projection of this matchup. England are also excellent from dead balls more broadly — Declan Rice's delivery and Kane's movement have been flagged repeatedly as a route through a stubborn low block, and DR Congo have already shown a set-piece vulnerability, conceding from a corner against Portugal.
⚖️ The Case Against
The counterargument is just as real. Multiple previews describe this as a likely grind rather than a flood of chances — DR Congo's back five held Portugal scoreless for long stretches, and England were notably quiet in the final third against Panama early on, with Kane himself "not as involved as he should be" before finally scoring. If the breakthrough only comes once, late, that's a single goal, not a brace. The 1+ shot on target price at -650 tells you a shot is close to guaranteed — but a shot on target isn't a goal, and a low-block opponent by definition limits clean chances even for elite finishers.
📋 Harry Kane — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
🧮 Estimated Fair Value: Kane To Score 2+
Kane's confirmed -135 anytime goalscorer price implies roughly a 57% chance he scores at least once. Running that through a standard Poisson goal-distribution model — the same basic approach oddsmakers use to build multi-goal markets — implies an expected goal count for Kane of about 0.85 goals, which in turn implies roughly a 20-21% chance he scores two or more.
If FanDuel's live line on Kane 2+ sits meaningfully shorter than this range (say, +250 or tighter), that's the book pricing in extra confidence from the penalty-taker role and set-piece routes this specific matchup offers — a real consideration, not just model noise. If it's sitting longer than +400, that's arguably the better side of the number based on this math.
⭐ Best Kane Prop Bets — Ranked
The floor of the whole "brace watch" case — if Kane doesn't score at all, a multi-goal bet loses too. This is the foundational, highest-probability piece: England's focal point, primary penalty taker, and shortest goalscorer price in the match.
If your read is that Kane is heavily involved but might set one up rather than scoring both himself, this is the safer wrapper — a goal or a Kane assist both cash. Given his role as more of a finisher than a creator this tournament, most of this price's value still comes from the goalscorer side, but it adds coverage if he combines with Bellingham or Saka for a second England goal instead of scoring it himself.
This is the actual bet the headline question is about, and it's a genuine longshot rather than a coinflip — even in-form strikers score twice in a single match a clear minority of the time. The penalty-taker angle and England's set-piece edge against a deep block are real tailwinds, but treat this as a small-stake, higher-variance addition rather than a core play. Confirm FanDuel's actual live price before betting — if it's shorter than our ~+375-400 estimate, the book is pricing in more of the scenario-specific factors (penalty role, low-block matchup) than the raw math above captures.
Not a brace play by itself, but worth knowing: at -650, the market treats a Kane shot on target as close to a lock. That's useful context for the goalscorer bets above — the volume is expected to be there, the question is purely conversion.
The most realistic path isn't two open-play goals — it's a converted penalty plus one from open play or a set piece. DR Congo's back five will spend long stretches defending deep against England's possession share (68.6% in the group stage), and that kind of sustained pressure is exactly when defenders make the kind of box-entry fouls that draw spot kicks. Kane's movement at set pieces is the second most likely route, especially given Rice's delivery and DR Congo's already-demonstrated set-piece vulnerability against Portugal.
Confirmed FanDuel prices: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer -135 (90 min) / -155 (incl. ET) · To score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -650 · "To Score 2+ Goals" price not included in the odds set used for this article — estimated fair value of approximately +375 to +400 derived via Poisson approximation from the -135 anytime price; confirm FanDuel's actual live line before betting · Kane has scored 2 goals in 3 group games this tournament (Croatia, Panama) and is England's primary penalty taker · England to advance -800 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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