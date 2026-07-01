FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

England vs DR Congo Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo? Best Prop Bets

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

England vs DR Congo Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo? Best Prop Bets
Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo? Best Prop Bets & Brace Watch | World Cup 2026
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · KANE BRACE WATCH · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
England vs DR Congo · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo?

Best prop bets · Brace watch · Full odds breakdown · All odds FanDuel

Kane Anytime -135 · Score-or-Assist -180 · 1+ SOT -650 · England To Advance -800
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KANE ANYTIME -135 (90 MIN) / -155 (INCL. ET) · SCORE-OR-ASSIST -180 / -210 INCL. ET · 1+ SOT -650 · PRIMARY PENALTY TAKER · 2 GOALS IN 3 GROUP GAMES · KICKOFF NOON ET TOMORROW · A STANDALONE "2+ GOALS" PRICE WASN'T IN OUR ODDS SET — CHECK FANDUEL FOR THE LIVE LINE
Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
England To Advance -800 · BTTS No -220 · Over 1.5 Goals -320
→ R16 vs MEX/ECU
⚠️
A Note On The "2+ Goals" Price
FanDuel's standalone "To Score 2 or More Goals" market for this match wasn't part of the odds we pulled for this piece. Everything below the estimated fair value section uses only the confirmed FanDuel prices we do have — anytime goalscorer, score-or-assist, and shots on target — plus a transparent math-based estimate for the brace market. Check FanDuel directly for the live 2+ goals price before betting it.

📖 The Case For a Kane Brace

Kane already has two goals in three group games this tournament — he opened the scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia and got on the board again in the 2-0 win over Panama, going quiet only in the scoreless draw with Ghana. Zoom out further and the form is even more extreme: Kane has scored roughly ten goals across England's last run of competitive fixtures under Thomas Tuchel, a rate that puts him in the conversation as one of the most in-form strikers left in the tournament.

The scenario also favors him. Kane is England's primary penalty taker, and DR Congo are set up to defend deep, absorb pressure, and concede territory for long stretches — exactly the kind of game where a stray challenge in the box produces a spot kick. A converted penalty on top of a game-state goal is one of the cleanest, lowest-variance routes to a multi-goal game in football, and it's baked into every projection of this matchup. England are also excellent from dead balls more broadly — Declan Rice's delivery and Kane's movement have been flagged repeatedly as a route through a stubborn low block, and DR Congo have already shown a set-piece vulnerability, conceding from a corner against Portugal.

⚖️ The Case Against

The counterargument is just as real. Multiple previews describe this as a likely grind rather than a flood of chances — DR Congo's back five held Portugal scoreless for long stretches, and England were notably quiet in the final third against Panama early on, with Kane himself "not as involved as he should be" before finally scoring. If the breakthrough only comes once, late, that's a single goal, not a brace. The 1+ shot on target price at -650 tells you a shot is close to guaranteed — but a shot on target isn't a goal, and a low-block opponent by definition limits clean chances even for elite finishers.

📋 Harry Kane — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Harry Kane · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · England vs DR Congo
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
-135
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-155
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
-180
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-210
1+ Shots on Target
Shortest price of any player in the match
-650
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · "To Score 2+ Goals" not in this odds set — check FD live

🧮 Estimated Fair Value: Kane To Score 2+

How We Got Here

Kane's confirmed -135 anytime goalscorer price implies roughly a 57% chance he scores at least once. Running that through a standard Poisson goal-distribution model — the same basic approach oddsmakers use to build multi-goal markets — implies an expected goal count for Kane of about 0.85 goals, which in turn implies roughly a 20-21% chance he scores two or more.

Estimated Fair Price (Pre-Vig)
~+375 to +400
A rough, math-derived estimate — not a live FanDuel quote. The actual market price will include the book's margin and may differ.

If FanDuel's live line on Kane 2+ sits meaningfully shorter than this range (say, +250 or tighter), that's the book pricing in extra confidence from the penalty-taker role and set-piece routes this specific matchup offers — a real consideration, not just model noise. If it's sitting longer than +400, that's arguably the better side of the number based on this math.

⭐ Best Kane Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Safest Play
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
-135
$13.50→$10 profit

The floor of the whole "brace watch" case — if Kane doesn't score at all, a multi-goal bet loses too. This is the foundational, highest-probability piece: England's focal point, primary penalty taker, and shortest goalscorer price in the match.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Brace Play
Kane To Score or Assist
-180
$18→$10 profit

If your read is that Kane is heavily involved but might set one up rather than scoring both himself, this is the safer wrapper — a goal or a Kane assist both cash. Given his role as more of a finisher than a creator this tournament, most of this price's value still comes from the goalscorer side, but it adds coverage if he combines with Bellingham or Saka for a second England goal instead of scoring it himself.

⭐ #3 · Estimated Value · Check FD Live Price
Kane To Score 2+ Goals
~+375-400*
*Our estimate, not a live quote

This is the actual bet the headline question is about, and it's a genuine longshot rather than a coinflip — even in-form strikers score twice in a single match a clear minority of the time. The penalty-taker angle and England's set-piece edge against a deep block are real tailwinds, but treat this as a small-stake, higher-variance addition rather than a core play. Confirm FanDuel's actual live price before betting — if it's shorter than our ~+375-400 estimate, the book is pricing in more of the scenario-specific factors (penalty role, low-block matchup) than the raw math above captures.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop
Kane 1+ Shots on Target
-650
$65→$10 profit

Not a brace play by itself, but worth knowing: at -650, the market treats a Kane shot on target as close to a lock. That's useful context for the goalscorer bets above — the volume is expected to be there, the question is purely conversion.

🔍 What Would Actually Produce a Kane Brace Tomorrow

The most realistic path isn't two open-play goals — it's a converted penalty plus one from open play or a set piece. DR Congo's back five will spend long stretches defending deep against England's possession share (68.6% in the group stage), and that kind of sustained pressure is exactly when defenders make the kind of box-entry fouls that draw spot kicks. Kane's movement at set pieces is the second most likely route, especially given Rice's delivery and DR Congo's already-demonstrated set-piece vulnerability against Portugal.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Harry Kane Props · England vs DR Congo · Tomorrow · Noon ET
Bet Harry Kane Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime -135 · Score-or-Assist -180 · 1+ SOT -650
Bet Now

Confirmed FanDuel prices: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer -135 (90 min) / -155 (incl. ET) · To score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -650 · "To Score 2+ Goals" price not included in the odds set used for this article — estimated fair value of approximately +375 to +400 derived via Poisson approximation from the -135 anytime price; confirm FanDuel's actual live line before betting · Kane has scored 2 goals in 3 group games this tournament (Croatia, Panama) and is England's primary penalty taker · England to advance -800 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet Harry Kane's Prop Bets for the England vs DR Congo World Cup matchup. New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup