England vs DR Congo Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs DR Congo? Best Prop Bets

⚡ KANE ANYTIME -135 (90 MIN) / -155 (INCL. ET) · SCORE-OR-ASSIST -180 / -210 INCL. ET · 1+ SOT -650 · PRIMARY PENALTY TAKER · 2 GOALS IN 3 GROUP GAMES · KICKOFF NOON ET TOMORROW · A STANDALONE "2+ GOALS" PRICE WASN'T IN OUR ODDS SET — CHECK FANDUEL FOR THE LIVE LINE

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX England To Advance -800 · BTTS No -220 · Over 1.5 Goals -320 → R16 vs MEX/ECU

⚠️ A Note On The "2+ Goals" Price FanDuel's standalone "To Score 2 or More Goals" market for this match wasn't part of the odds we pulled for this piece. Everything below the estimated fair value section uses only the confirmed FanDuel prices we do have — anytime goalscorer, score-or-assist, and shots on target — plus a transparent math-based estimate for the brace market. Check FanDuel directly for the live 2+ goals price before betting it.

📖 The Case For a Kane Brace

Kane already has two goals in three group games this tournament — he opened the scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia and got on the board again in the 2-0 win over Panama, going quiet only in the scoreless draw with Ghana. Zoom out further and the form is even more extreme: Kane has scored roughly ten goals across England's last run of competitive fixtures under Thomas Tuchel, a rate that puts him in the conversation as one of the most in-form strikers left in the tournament.

The scenario also favors him. Kane is England's primary penalty taker, and DR Congo are set up to defend deep, absorb pressure, and concede territory for long stretches — exactly the kind of game where a stray challenge in the box produces a spot kick. A converted penalty on top of a game-state goal is one of the cleanest, lowest-variance routes to a multi-goal game in football, and it's baked into every projection of this matchup. England are also excellent from dead balls more broadly — Declan Rice's delivery and Kane's movement have been flagged repeatedly as a route through a stubborn low block, and DR Congo have already shown a set-piece vulnerability, conceding from a corner against Portugal.

⚖️ The Case Against

The counterargument is just as real. Multiple previews describe this as a likely grind rather than a flood of chances — DR Congo's back five held Portugal scoreless for long stretches, and England were notably quiet in the final third against Panama early on, with Kane himself "not as involved as he should be" before finally scoring. If the breakthrough only comes once, late, that's a single goal, not a brace. The 1+ shot on target price at -650 tells you a shot is close to guaranteed — but a shot on target isn't a goal, and a low-block opponent by definition limits clean chances even for elite finishers.

📋 Harry Kane — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Harry Kane · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · England vs DR Congo Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -135 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -155 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -180 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -210 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in the match -650 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · "To Score 2+ Goals" not in this odds set — check FD live

🧮 Estimated Fair Value: Kane To Score 2+

How We Got Here Kane's confirmed -135 anytime goalscorer price implies roughly a 57% chance he scores at least once. Running that through a standard Poisson goal-distribution model — the same basic approach oddsmakers use to build multi-goal markets — implies an expected goal count for Kane of about 0.85 goals, which in turn implies roughly a 20-21% chance he scores two or more. Estimated Fair Price (Pre-Vig) ~+375 to +400 A rough, math-derived estimate — not a live FanDuel quote. The actual market price will include the book's margin and may differ. If FanDuel's live line on Kane 2+ sits meaningfully shorter than this range (say, +250 or tighter), that's the book pricing in extra confidence from the penalty-taker role and set-piece routes this specific matchup offers — a real consideration, not just model noise. If it's sitting longer than +400, that's arguably the better side of the number based on this math.

⭐ Best Kane Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Safest Play Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer -135 $13.50→$10 profit The floor of the whole "brace watch" case — if Kane doesn't score at all, a multi-goal bet loses too. This is the foundational, highest-probability piece: England's focal point, primary penalty taker, and shortest goalscorer price in the match. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Brace Play Kane To Score or Assist -180 $18→$10 profit If your read is that Kane is heavily involved but might set one up rather than scoring both himself, this is the safer wrapper — a goal or a Kane assist both cash. Given his role as more of a finisher than a creator this tournament, most of this price's value still comes from the goalscorer side, but it adds coverage if he combines with Bellingham or Saka for a second England goal instead of scoring it himself. ⭐ #3 · Estimated Value · Check FD Live Price Kane To Score 2+ Goals ~+375-400* *Our estimate, not a live quote This is the actual bet the headline question is about, and it's a genuine longshot rather than a coinflip — even in-form strikers score twice in a single match a clear minority of the time. The penalty-taker angle and England's set-piece edge against a deep block are real tailwinds, but treat this as a small-stake, higher-variance addition rather than a core play. Confirm FanDuel's actual live price before betting — if it's shorter than our ~+375-400 estimate, the book is pricing in more of the scenario-specific factors (penalty role, low-block matchup) than the raw math above captures. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop Kane 1+ Shots on Target -650 $65→$10 profit Not a brace play by itself, but worth knowing: at -650, the market treats a Kane shot on target as close to a lock. That's useful context for the goalscorer bets above — the volume is expected to be there, the question is purely conversion.

🔍 What Would Actually Produce a Kane Brace Tomorrow The most realistic path isn't two open-play goals — it's a converted penalty plus one from open play or a set piece. DR Congo's back five will spend long stretches defending deep against England's possession share (68.6% in the group stage), and that kind of sustained pressure is exactly when defenders make the kind of box-entry fouls that draw spot kicks. Kane's movement at set pieces is the second most likely route, especially given Rice's delivery and DR Congo's already-demonstrated set-piece vulnerability against Portugal.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Harry Kane Props · England vs DR Congo · Tomorrow · Noon ET Bet Harry Kane Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -135 · Score-or-Assist -180 · 1+ SOT -650

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Confirmed FanDuel prices: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer -135 (90 min) / -155 (incl. ET) · To score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -650 · "To Score 2+ Goals" price not included in the odds set used for this article — estimated fair value of approximately +375 to +400 derived via Poisson approximation from the -135 anytime price; confirm FanDuel's actual live line before betting · Kane has scored 2 goals in 3 group games this tournament (Croatia, Panama) and is England's primary penalty taker · England to advance -800 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER