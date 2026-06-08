Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 8

Will Kyle Harrison strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics

Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 7.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -176, Under +142) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels