MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 8
Will Kyle Harrison strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres
- Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -176, Under +142) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances