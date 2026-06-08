Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (27-39) vs. Washington Nationals (33-33)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Nationals.TV

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

SF: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 3-4, 4.25 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-5, 6.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (3-4) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (1-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Webb's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Nationals have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Mikolas' six starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-3 record in Mikolas' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (65.4%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -168 favorite at home.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Nationals are -150 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +125.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Nationals on June 8, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -168.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 65 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 28-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have put together a 31-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.5% of those games).

Washington has a record of 10-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (47.6%).

The Nationals have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-23-3).

The Nationals have a 40-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .431. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Arraez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 65 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .323 with a .445 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Lee takes a 15-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .561 with four doubles, a triple and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 59 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .406, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .265 and slugging .530.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 15th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with 68 hits and has a club-best .534 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .256.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

4/19/2026: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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