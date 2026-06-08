Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (30-37) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-41)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-1, 1.94 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 2-2, 9.50 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 9.50 ERA). Arrighetti and his team have a record of 8-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Rodriguez's four starts with a set spread. The Angels are 2-1 in Rodriguez's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Angels reveal Houston as the favorite (-120) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Angels are -160 to cover, and the Astros are +132.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The Astros-Angels contest on June 8 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win six times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 36 of 67 chances this season.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 31-36-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've gone 18-30 in those games.

Los Angeles is 17-26 (winning only 39.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Angels have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-0).

The Angels have a 32-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 75 hits and an OBP of .431 to go with a slugging percentage of .650. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .343 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .242 with a .416 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Cam Smith has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .392 and has 52 hits, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .226 and slugging .452.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 122nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jo Adell has a .392 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .253.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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