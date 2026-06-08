NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 8

The San Antonio Spurs versus the New York Knicks is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Knicks (56.77% win probability)

Knicks (56.77% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2.5)

Knicks (-2.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -132, Spurs +112

Knicks -132, Spurs +112 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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