Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Athletics in MLB action on Monday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (40-23) vs. Athletics (31-34)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

MIL: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 7-1, 1.57 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.37 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.37 ERA). Harrison and his team are 9-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Harrison's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Springs' 13 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Springs' starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.8%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Brewers vs Athletics moneyline has the Brewers as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Brewers are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Athletics on June 8 is 10.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 28, or 66.7%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 63 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 38-25-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have put together a 22-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.2% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 6-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (42.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-32-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 32-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .401 this season while batting .281 with 46 walks and 50 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 36th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (54) this season while batting .281 with 23 extra-base hits. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Bauers heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

William Contreras has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Contreras brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run and three RBIs.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has accumulated a team-high .431 on-base percentage. He's batting .276 and slugging .496.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is 29th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 68 hits and has a club-leading .533 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .228 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .314 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

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