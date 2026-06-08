Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (33-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-33)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Reds.TV

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

SD: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

SD: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-3, 4.53 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-3, 4.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-3) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-3) will answer the bell for the Reds. When Buehler starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Buehler's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Reds have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Abbott's 13 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 5-4 in Abbott's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.8%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

The Padres vs Reds moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Reds are -182 to cover, and the Padres are +150.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

Padres versus Reds, on June 8, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 64 opportunities.

The Padres are 35-29-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-20).

Cincinnati has a record of 4-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (33.3%).

The Reds have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-23-1).

The Reds have gone 34-28-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .226. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 128th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has 41 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .229 with 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 123rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in MLB.

Manny Machado has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .169/.254/.342.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is slashing .273/.342/.328 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .670.

Tatis heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .253. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Spencer Steer's .347 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .445.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .274.

Matt McLain has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .201.

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