Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 5

Will Ryan Weathers strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kumar Rocker record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers